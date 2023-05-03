Basler : Three-month Report 2023

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The Basler group closed the first three months with a decline in sales of 15 % as well as a negative result.

As expected, the extremely strong incoming orders of € 88.5 million from the first quarter of 2022, which were caused by the supply chain crisis, could not be achieved in the first three months of 2023. Even though incoming orders increased again for the first time after three consecutive quarters of significant decline, it was at a low level of € 54.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. In addi- tion, cancellations of orders from fiscal years 2021 and 2022 reduced the order backlog in the first quarter by € 13.3 million. Cancellations are expected to be lower in the second quarter, as the backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2023 is largely free of risky orders from the overheated market phase between January 2021 and June 2022. At the beginning of the second quarter, the order backlog was slightly higher. However, it is expected to normalize to approximately three months of sales during the second quarter due to the current weak demand.

As of the end of March 2023, the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) reported a decline in sales of -4 % compared to the previous year for the German manufacturers of image processing components. Incoming orders in the industry decreased by -13 % in the same period. Based on these figures, it can be seen that the increased order backlogs are currently still providing a tail- wind for the industry, but that this should weaken in the future due to declining incoming orders. The statistics for image processing systems show a similar pattern, but on the positive side. In the first two months, sales grew by 13 %, whereas incoming orders increased by 4 %.

Thus, Basler is falling behind the German industry for image processing com- ponents. This is mainly due to Basler's Asia oriented business. The business development of the Basler group showed very strong regional differences in the first quarter of 2023. While sales in Europe grew by around 15 % and in Germany by as much as 25 % in the first quarter, business in America and Asia declined by approximately one quarter. This was mainly due to market weaknesses for capital goods in the semiconductor, electronics and logistics sectors. In China, the sluggish economic recovery following the zero-covid policy and