Basler : Three-month Report 2023

*Adjusted for cancellations of orders placed in prior years
Dear Shareholders,
As indicated in the 2022 annual report, Basler AG got off to a weak start in fiscal year 2023. In the first quarter, the combination of weak demand, cost increases and continued material inflows was very challenging and has left a clear mark on our income statement and balance sheet.
After historically strong and overheated demand in 2021, the image processing industry's sales markets outside of Europe have already clouded over significantly in the course of the past fiscal year. Since the second quarter of 2022, there has been a noticeable decline in new orders, as well as cancellations and postponements of orders from previous quarters or previous fiscal years. Although incoming orders showed a turnaround in the first quarter, they remained at a low level. Further high cancellations from old orders in Asia reduced our previously comfortable backlog at the beginning of the year. Against this backdrop and given the current weak order situation, we expect to reach a normal order backlog level in the course of the coming quarter. To provide a better understanding of these dynamics, we have separated incoming orders and order cancellations from prior years in this report.
Business development shows strong regional differences. While our sales in Europe grew by approximately 15 % and by as much as 25 % in Germany in the first quarter, business in the Americas and Asia declined by approximately one quarter. Significant market weakness in the semiconductor, electronics and logistics vertical markets, as well as increased customer inventories due to the supply chain crisis, particularly impacted the Asia and Americas regions. Demand in China was also sluggish in the first quarter following the zero-covid policy.
Compared to the current revenue situation, our personnel and material costs have increased disproportionately in recent quarters as a result of our strategic organizational build-up which had a negative impact on earnings. In addition, the ERP system conversion to SAP S4 Hana at the turn of the year led to considerable process problems in the first quarter, which in the following weeks resulted in lower-than-planned deliveries and approximately € 3 million less sales than planned. The pronounced market weakness and internal process problems, combined with an increased cost structure, resulted in sales below the break-even point.
Despite this unsatisfactory start to the year, we maintain our forecast. This envisages sales expectations of € 235 - 265 million with a margin of 5 - 8 %. In order to maintain the group's full-year return on sales above 5 %, even at the lower end of the sales corridor, we have initiated a cost reduction program that will take effect in the second quarter. As a management team, we are committed to returning the group to profitable growth in the short term, while maintaining a balance between long-term growth and short-term profitability.
With this compact 3-month report, we would like to give you a deeper insight into the development of the fiscal year so far. We wish you an informative read.
Your management board
3
3-MONTH REPORT 2023
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2023
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
The Basler group closed the first three months with a decline in sales of 15 % as well as a negative result.
As expected, the extremely strong incoming orders of € 88.5 million from the first quarter of 2022, which were caused by the supply chain crisis, could not be achieved in the first three months of 2023. Even though incoming orders increased again for the first time after three consecutive quarters of significant decline, it was at a low level of € 54.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. In addi- tion, cancellations of orders from fiscal years 2021 and 2022 reduced the order backlog in the first quarter by € 13.3 million. Cancellations are expected to be lower in the second quarter, as the backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2023 is largely free of risky orders from the overheated market phase between January 2021 and June 2022. At the beginning of the second quarter, the order backlog was slightly higher. However, it is expected to normalize to approximately three months of sales during the second quarter due to the current weak demand.
As of the end of March 2023, the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) reported a decline in sales of -4 % compared to the previous year for the German manufacturers of image processing components. Incoming orders in the industry decreased by -13 % in the same period. Based on these figures, it can be seen that the increased order backlogs are currently still providing a tail- wind for the industry, but that this should weaken in the future due to declining incoming orders. The statistics for image processing systems show a similar pattern, but on the positive side. In the first two months, sales grew by 13 %, whereas incoming orders increased by 4 %.
Thus, Basler is falling behind the German industry for image processing com- ponents. This is mainly due to Basler's Asia oriented business. The business development of the Basler group showed very strong regional differences in the first quarter of 2023. While sales in Europe grew by around 15 % and in Germany by as much as 25 % in the first quarter, business in America and Asia declined by approximately one quarter. This was mainly due to market weaknesses for capital goods in the semiconductor, electronics and logistics sectors. In China, the sluggish economic recovery following the zero-covid policy and
weakness in the consumer goods industry had a double impact. In addition, the Chinese market is becoming increasingly more competitive.
The situation in the procurement markets continued to ease during the first quarter of 2023. As a result of the sharp drop in demand and cancellations, the already very high inventory levels increased further by € 4.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. In many cases, these materials were ordered on a non-cancellable basis with a lead time of 6 to 18 months to ensure supply during the chip crisis. We are currently working at full speed to stem the flow of materials and significantly reduce inventories in the coming quarters.
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & PRODUCT LAUNCHES
As usual, no new products were launched in the first quarter, but development activities continued at a high level of intensity. Overall, the full cost of development services was significantly increased to € 10.8 million (previous year: € 7.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023 in order to support the company's transformation into a full-range technology and product provider. In the same period, capitalized development costs increased to € 2.55 million (previous year: € 2.15 million). Due to the relatively low level of sales and the increase in development costs, the R&D ratio of 19 % of sales was significantly higher than the target of approximately 13 %.
OUTLOOK
Despite the very weak start to the year, the management of the Basler group is sticking to its recently published forecast. This envisages sales expectations of € 235 - 265 million with an EBT margin of 5 - 8 %. The current business development is rather at the lower end of the corridor. However, the Asian and American markets are expected to recover in the second half of the year. In order to maintain the group's full-year return on sales above 5 %, even at the lower end of the sales corridor, we have initiated a cost reduction program that will take effect in the second quarter.
In addition, it is assumed that the process problems caused by the ERP change will be successively resolved in the course of the second quarter.
4
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2023
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT INCLUDING ESSENTIAL SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 ACCORDING TO IFRS
REPORT ON PROFIT, FINANCE, AND ASSET SITUATION
SALES AND INCOMING ORDERS, COSTS OF SERVICE PROVISION
Compared to the same period of 2022, sales decreased by 15 % to € 56.3 million (previous year: € 66.3 million). Incoming orders, adjusted for cancellations, increased compared to the previous quarter to € 54.1 million (previous year:
88.5 million), however, it was -39 % lower than the very high corresponding previous year's value.
SALES AND INCOMING ORDER
For the last five quarters (in € million)
88.5
5.3
74
66
70.8
67
64
6.6
56 54.1
50.4
38.7
13.3
7.6
3.1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2023
Sales Incoming orders
Cancellations of orders from previous years
SALES SPLIT BY REGIONS
Basler Headquarters Germany
Basler Korea
Basler, Inc. USA
Basler Italy
Basler O•ce Japan
Strong business in Europe,
Basler Co., Ltd. China
Weak markets in Asia and US
Basler Taiwan, Inc. Taiwan
Basler Asia, Ltd. Singapore
Revenue Breakdown by Regions*:
14 % 37 % 49 %
Americas EMEAAsia
*as of March 31, 2023
As a result of the strong business performance in Europe and the pronounced weaknesses in America and Asia, the regional distribution of sales shifted in favor of Europe. The share of sales accounted for by Europe rose from 27 % in the previous year's quarter to 37 %. The share of sales in the Americas fell from 17 % to 14 % and in Asia from 56 % to 49 %.