Basler : Member of the Management Board Arndt Bake Elected to EMVA Board of Directors

15-Jun-2021

Arndt Bake, who is responsible for Digital (CDO) and Innovation (CIO) in the Basler Management Board, has been admitted to the newly elected Board of Directors of the European Machine Vision Association (EMVA) and is looking forward to driving and actively shaping the topic of computer vision from this position as well. Four board members had been newly elected by the EMVA General Assembly on June 1, 2021. The board consists of nine members for the coming three-year term and will elect the positions of EMVA president, vice president and treasurer as soon as possible.

