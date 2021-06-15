Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Basler AG
  News
  Summary
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
  Report
Basler : Member of the Management Board Arndt Bake Elected to EMVA Board of Directors

06/15/2021 | 01:22am EDT
15-Jun-2021 Basler Member of the Management Board Arndt Bake Elected to EMVA Board of Directors

Arndt Bake, who is responsible for Digital (CDO) and Innovation (CIO) in the Basler Management Board, has been admitted to the newly elected Board of Directors of the European Machine Vision Association (EMVA) and is looking forward to driving and actively shaping the topic of computer vision from this position as well. Four board members had been newly elected by the EMVA General Assembly on June 1, 2021. The board consists of nine members for the coming three-year term and will elect the positions of EMVA president, vice president and treasurer as soon as possible.

Further information

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 05:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 227 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net cash 2021 16,0 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 1 047 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 115,20 €
Last Close Price 104,60 €
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AG45.28%1 269
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.21.05%230 812
ERICSSON AB12.49%43 921
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.69%38 817
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.24.31%36 022
NOKIA OYJ43.19%30 787