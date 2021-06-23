Log in
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
Basler : receives certificate as family-friendly employer

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
23-Jun-2021 Basler receives certificate as family-friendly employer Hardy Mehl, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Dorothea Brandes, Working Environment Manager

Basler AG has again been honored for the award of the audit berufundfamilie certificate. The ceremony to honor the company's strategically designed family and personnel life awareness policy took place as an online event due to the corona pandemic. Among the congratulators were Oliver Schmitz, Managing Director of berufundfamilie Service GmbH, John-Philip Hammersen, Managing Director of the non-profit Hertie Foundation, and Dr. Auma Obama, as well as the Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Christine Lambrecht.

Basler had previously gone through the dialog procedure for the audit successfully, which is open to employers who have been pursuing a family and life phase-conscious personnel policy for a long time. In 2011, the company was awarded the certificate for the first time. The audit, which can be used in all sectors and different company sizes, records any existing measures with family and life focus, systematically develops the company's individual potential and ensures that family awareness is firmly anchored in the organizational culture.

At Basler, 800 employees worldwide can benefit from the family-conscious measures. These measures, for example, currently include variable working hours - also for executives -, emergency child care, and other extensive family-related services. The company will continue to pursue its goal of actively promoting the compatibility of work and family responsibilities through flexible working conditions. Hardy Mehl, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Basler AG, emphasizes: 'We want to retain our employees as well as attract new qualified employees by providing an attractive environment. This is part of our growth strategy and serves to secure the demand for skilled workers. We will continue to pursue a family- and life-phase-conscious HR policy as part of our value and performance-oriented corporate culture. In the future, we want to establish hybrid forms of work with a high degree of naturalness and professionalism. This will go hand in hand with the further development of our 'digital culture'.'

Note: Please note that most browsers cannot display 4c pictures. Please right-click picture and select Save Target As... to download and store the picture on your PC. Afterwards, you can view it with an appropriate program.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
