Basler sells own shares again

AHRENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Image processing specialist Basler has once again strengthened its financial power by selling its own shares. On Friday, 500,000 share certificates were sold for 19.25 euros each, the SDax-listed company announced in Ahrensburg over the weekend. Basler thus raised a total of almost ten million euros gross. The company had last sold its own shares in mid-May, at that time at a unit price of 20.40 euros.

Previously, it had become known that Basler had slipped into the red in the first quarter due to poor business, particularly in Asia, which is of central importance for the company. Nevertheless, the management board confirmed its forecast for the year./he