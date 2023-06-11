Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Basler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:09 2023-06-09 am EDT
19.70 EUR   -1.40%
08:29aBasler sells own shares again
DP
06/10Basler Ag : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQ
06/10Basler Ag : Basler sells block of shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Basler sells own shares again

06/11/2023 | 08:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AHRENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Image processing specialist Basler has once again strengthened its financial power by selling its own shares. On Friday, 500,000 share certificates were sold for 19.25 euros each, the SDax-listed company announced in Ahrensburg over the weekend. Basler thus raised a total of almost ten million euros gross. The company had last sold its own shares in mid-May, at that time at a unit price of 20.40 euros.

Previously, it had become known that Basler had slipped into the red in the first quarter due to poor business, particularly in Asia, which is of central importance for the company. Nevertheless, the management board confirmed its forecast for the year./he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASLER AG -1.40% 19.7 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
SDAX 0.00% 13430.79 Delayed Quote.12.62%
All news about BASLER AG
08:29aBasler sells own shares again
DP
06/10Basler Ag : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec...
EQ
06/10Basler Ag : Basler sells block of shares
EQ
05/29BASLER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/26Basler Ag : Results of today's annual general meeting
EQ
05/12Basler Ag : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec...
EQ
05/12Basler Ag : Basler sells block of shares
EQ
05/05BASLER AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/05Berenberg lowers target for Basler to 24 euros - 'Hold'.
DP
05/05BASLER AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 256 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2023 15,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2023 19,2 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 46,6x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 588 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 139
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,70 €
Average target price 27,88 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst Garbrecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirja Steinkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASLER AG-33.33%632
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.37%28 451
SHIMADZU CORPORATION19.60%9 474
TECAN GROUP AG-14.94%4 968
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-17.81%2 589
JEOL LTD.41.34%1 860
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer