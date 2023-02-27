Basler struggles with high purchasing costs - cautious in current year

AHRENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - A slowdown in demand for its products makes image processing specialist Basler cautious for the new year. "The continuing weak level of incoming orders in the first weeks of the year makes the management rather cautious about the course of the year," the SDax-listed company announced in Ahrensburg on Monday when presenting preliminary business figures for 2022. It did not provide a precise forecast. The order backlog, however, remained at an elevated level, even though incoming orders had already declined last year.

On the stock market, the Basler share initially went down to 28.50 euros. At the lowest level since November, however, a stabilization set in, most recently the share price had turned into a plus with 0.3 percent. Between the turn of the year and mid-January, the share price had increased significantly. Since then, however, they have gone downhill. Compared with the price at the end of the year, the securities have currently lost 1.2 percent. Shareholders who have held Basler shares for a year are looking at a drop in value of around 21.5 percent.

Last year, the Basler group increased its sales by more than a quarter to 272.2 million euros. According to the management board, this met the forecast of sales between 262 million euros and 270 million euros, which had been raised once in the course of last year. Demand flattened out in the further course of the year and incoming orders fell by 23 percent to 248.4 million euros.

By contrast, due to increased material costs and expenses for the planned expansion of the business, pre-tax profit remained at the previous year's level of around 28 million euros. The pre-tax return on sales therefore fell by 2.6 percentage points to 10.4 percent. The target for the margin had been 10 percent to 12 percent. The key figures were poor, said a trader on Monday morning. Profit ratios had missed market expectations, he said.

The board plans to provide a concrete forecast for the current year and further details when it presents its final figures and 2022 annual report on March 30. Founded in 1988, the group says it employs more than 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, and at other sales and development sites in Europe, Asia and North America./ngu/nas/tih