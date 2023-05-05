Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Basler AG
  News
  Summary
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:51:41 2023-05-05 am EDT
20.50 EUR   -1.68%
04:50aBerenberg lowers target for Basler to 24 euros - 'Hold'.
DP
04:25aBASLER AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/04Basler slips into loss zone due to weak business in Asia
DP
Berenberg lowers target for Basler to 24 euros - 'Hold'.

05/05/2023 | 04:50am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg lowered its price target for Basler from 26 to 24 euros and left its rating at "Hold". The computer vision specialist reported weak first-quarter figures that confirmed weak demand trends, analyst Lasse Stüben wrote in a research note issued Friday. The valuation is gradually becoming a bit more attractive again, but investors should wait until further demand trends in the Asia/Pacific region can be predicted a bit better./ajx/la

Publication of the original study: 04.05.2023 / 17:51 / GMT

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BASLER AG
Financials
Sales 2023 261 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2023 16,7 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2023 19,0 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 622 M 684 M 684 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 542
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart BASLER AG
Duration : Period :
Basler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,85 €
Average target price 28,63 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst Garbrecht Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirja Steinkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASLER AG-29.44%684
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.23%32 558
SHIMADZU CORPORATION14.82%9 453
TECAN GROUP AG-3.78%5 713
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-12.45%2 758
JEOL LTD.14.62%1 567
