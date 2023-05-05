Berenberg lowers target for Basler to 24 euros - 'Hold'.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg lowered its price target for Basler from 26 to 24 euros and left its rating at "Hold". The computer vision specialist reported weak first-quarter figures that confirmed weak demand trends, analyst Lasse Stüben wrote in a research note issued Friday. The valuation is gradually becoming a bit more attractive again, but investors should wait until further demand trends in the Asia/Pacific region can be predicted a bit better./ajx/la

