Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Ley

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2023 Board of Management compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.76 EUR 21473.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.76 EUR 21473.76 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
