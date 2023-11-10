Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hardy
Last name(s): Mehl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.01 EUR 15317.00 EUR
9.30 EUR 79050.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.2517 EUR 94367.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
87165  10.11.2023 CET/CEST

