Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2023 / 17:07 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Mirja
Last name(s): Steinkamp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.92 EUR 4281.60 EUR
9.02 EUR 20863.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.0028 EUR 25144.8600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
87485  24.11.2023 CET/CEST

