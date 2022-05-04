Log in
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
Delayed Xetra  -  05/03 11:35:21 am EDT
108.00 EUR   +1.12%
01:02aBASLER AG : Business figures for the first three months of 2022 - Sales record and strong incoming orders as well as high profitability at the beginning of the year
EQ
05/03BASLER AG : Basler and i2S announce Joint Venture in Distribution Business
EQ
04/26HIGH RESOLUTIONS FOR COAXPRESS APPLICATIONS : boost Camera with Matching Basler F-mount Lens
PU
Basler AG: Business figures for the first three months of 2022 - Sales record and strong incoming orders as well as high profitability at the beginning of the year

05/04/2022 | 01:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Basler AG: Business figures for the first three months of 2022 - Sales record and strong incoming orders as well as high profitability at the beginning of the year

04.05.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Business figures / three month report

Business figures for the first three months of 2022: Sales record and strong incoming orders as well as high profitability at the beginning of the year
 

- Sales: ? 66.3 million (previous year: ? 54.6 million, +21 %)

- Incoming orders: ? 84.2 million (previous year: ? 67.3 million, +25 %)

- EBITDA: ? 13.4 million (previous year: ? 14.7 million, -9 %)

- Pre-tax result: ? 9.2 million (previous year: ? 9.9 million, -7 %)

- Pre-tax return rate: 14 % (previous year: 18 %)

- Earnings after taxes: ? 6.8 million (previous year: ? 7.8 million, -13 %)

- Free cash flow ? -28.1 million (previous year: ? 1.0 million)

- Confirmation of forecast 2022: Sales ? 235 - 265 million, Pre-tax return rate 9 - 12 %

Ahrensburg, May 4, 2022 ? BASLER AG, a leading manufacturer of computer vision components, is presenting today figures for the first three months of 2022.

The Basler Group started the new year strongly with a sales growth of 21 % to ? 66.3 million (previous year: ? 54.6 million) and an increase in incoming orders of 25 % to ? 84.2 million (previous year: ? 67.3 million). The company thus set a new sales record, and incoming orders remained at a very high level for the fourth quarter. Compared to the very profitable first quarter of 2021, earnings before taxes were also very high, however, decreased by 7 % to ? 9.2 million (previous year: ? 9.9 million). By contrast, the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) reported a 13 % increase in sales for the German manufacturers of image processing components, not adjusted for prices, for the 2022 financial year so far. According to VDMA, incoming orders of the industry increased by 16 % in the same period.

Despite the continuing shortage of semiconductor components, expensive interim purchases and special effects due to the acquisition of distributors in Korea, the Basler Group kept the gross margins on the level of the second half year of 2021 and ? after two weaker quarters ? returned to a higher pre-tax return margin of approximately 14 % (previous year: 18 %).

The free cash flow as sum of the operating cash flow and the cash flow from investments reached a value of ? -28.1 million (previous year: ? 1.0 million). It includes extraordinary effects from the M&A transactions in Korea. In addition, the operating cash flow was particularly burdened by the build-up of raw material inventories, as only a few critical parts limited the targeted production volume, and the material therefore accumulated. The bottlenecks on the chip markets continued and resulted in a clearly positive book-to-bill ratio for the sixth quarter in succession.

The Basler Group closed the first three months of the financial year 2022 very successfully and according to its growth forecast. Due to the continuing strong demand in the first quarter as well as the very high order backlog of around ? 150 million at the end of the first quarter, the management is in principle positive about the further course of the year. Even though the first quarter business level is at the upper end of the guidance range, management maintains its guidance due to the early stage in the year, the ongoing chip crisis, the recent lockdowns in China, and geopolitical and economic uncertainties. It forecasts group sales between ? 235 ? 265 million at a pre-tax return rate of 9 - 12 %.

The full quarterly report is available on the company?s website (www.baslerweb.com).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 ? 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008




Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1342779

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1342779  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
