  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Basler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:34 2022-06-20 am EDT
79.60 EUR   +0.13%
02:06aBASLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/16BASLER : Announces Elite-Level Status in NVIDIA Partner Network to Expand Support for Jetson Edge AI Platform
PU
06/13BASLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Basler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/20/2022 | 02:06am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2022 / 08:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arndt
Last name(s): Bake

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
81.47 EUR 48880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
81.4700 EUR 48880.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76241  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
