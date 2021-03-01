Log in
Basler Aktiengesellschaft    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Basler : Announces Flexible Processing Board for Vision Applications

03/01/2021 | 05:26am EST
01-Mar-2021 Basler Announces Flexible Processing Board for Vision Applications Basler Embedded Vision Processing Kit for Vision Applications

At the start of embedded world 2021 DIGITAL, Basler is presenting an Embedded Vision Processing Kit that includes various interfaces for image processing and thus allows the connection of different camera types. The in-house developed board benefits from a flexible SoM and carrier board approach based on NXP's i.MX 8M Plus SoC.

The kit includes the reliable pylon Camera Software Suite, which provides certified drivers for all types of camera interfaces, simple programming interfaces and a comprehensive set of tools for camera setup. For vision applications, BCON for MIPI, GigE and USB 3.0 vision are available as interfaces. Customers can configure cameras with a wide range of sensors and performance specifications from Basler's extensive portfolio. The flexible design, which is already geared towards industrial use, can be adapted to any vision project with little effort. For users, this results in less development effort and lower costs.

The application areas of the Embedded Processing Kit are extremely diverse and are located wherever fast time-to-market and price sensitivity are required. Thus it can be used in everything from factory automation, logistics and retail to applications in robotics, smart city and smart agriculture.

First functional samples will be available in April, general availability is planned for July. Further development steps towards volume production for use in products and projects as well as further variants with expansion of software support are planned.

Product Highlights:

  • Designed for flexible and demanding use in industrial environments
  • Compact design, suitable for commercially available standard housings
  • NXP i.MX 8M Plus with powerful Neural Network Processor Unit (NPU) and integrated Image Signal Processor (ISP) for extensive Machine Learning capabilities
  • Vision-optimized interfaces: BCON for MIPI, GigE, USB 3.0 Vision
  • Standard interfaces: HDMI, GPIOs, SPIs/I2Cs, LVDS, UART, CAN, USB2.0, WIFI, Bluetooth
  • Ready to start software: pylon API, camera driver, code samples
  • AI ready

Note: Please note that most browsers cannot display 4c pictures. Please right-click picture and select Save Target As... to download and store the picture on your PC. Afterwards, you can view it with an appropriate program.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 170 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2020 4,03 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,6x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 870 M 1 053 M 1 052 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,28 €
Last Close Price 87,00 €
Spread / Highest target -9,66%
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT20.83%1 053
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.53%80 197
GARMIN LTD3.64%23 759
ALLEGION PLC-6.53%9 870
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.33%9 695
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.21.83%6 997
