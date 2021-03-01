Basler : Announces Flexible Processing Board for Vision Applications

01-Mar-2021

Basler Embedded Vision Processing Kit for Vision Applications

At the start of embedded world 2021 DIGITAL, Basler is presenting an Embedded Vision Processing Kit that includes various interfaces for image processing and thus allows the connection of different camera types. The in-house developed board benefits from a flexible SoM and carrier board approach based on NXP's i.MX 8M Plus SoC.

The kit includes the reliable pylon Camera Software Suite, which provides certified drivers for all types of camera interfaces, simple programming interfaces and a comprehensive set of tools for camera setup. For vision applications, BCON for MIPI, GigE and USB 3.0 vision are available as interfaces. Customers can configure cameras with a wide range of sensors and performance specifications from Basler's extensive portfolio. The flexible design, which is already geared towards industrial use, can be adapted to any vision project with little effort. For users, this results in less development effort and lower costs.

The application areas of the Embedded Processing Kit are extremely diverse and are located wherever fast time-to-market and price sensitivity are required. Thus it can be used in everything from factory automation, logistics and retail to applications in robotics, smart city and smart agriculture.

First functional samples will be available in April, general availability is planned for July. Further development steps towards volume production for use in products and projects as well as further variants with expansion of software support are planned.

Product Highlights:

Designed for flexible and demanding use in industrial environments

Compact design, suitable for commercially available standard housings

NXP i.MX 8M Plus with powerful Neural Network Processor Unit (NPU) and integrated Image Signal Processor (ISP) for extensive Machine Learning capabilities

Vision-optimized interfaces: BCON for MIPI, GigE, USB 3.0 Vision

Standard interfaces: HDMI, GPIOs, SPIs/I2Cs, LVDS, UART, CAN, USB2.0, WIFI, Bluetooth

Ready to start software: pylon API, camera driver, code samples

AI ready

