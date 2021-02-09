Log in
Xetra  >  Basler Aktiengesellschaft    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BSL)
02/09 07:18:49 am
86.7 EUR   +0.81%
01:09aBASLER : CoaXPress 2.0 in the Medical and Life Sciences Market
02/08BLAZE RGB-D : Color 3D Point Clouds with Basler blaze
02/08SELECT LENSES LIKE AN EXPERT : Interview Partners Wanted!
Basler : CoaXPress 2.0 in the Medical and Life Sciences Market

02/09/2021 | 07:09am EST
09-Feb-2021 CoaXPress 2.0 in the Medical and Life Sciences Market

CoaXPress 2.0 (CXP-12) is the new standard in image processing for demanding high-speed applications. Due to the high bandwidth, it enables a very fast frame rate even with high-resolution camera images. What are the advantages and applications for the Medical and Life Sciences market? In this White Paper we will address these questions.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 12:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 170 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2020 14,8 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2020 1,50 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,8x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 860 M 1 036 M 1 042 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,05x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 33,7%
Technical analysis trends BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,98 €
Last Close Price 86,00 €
Spread / Highest target -12,8%
Spread / Average Target -26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.44%1 036
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.44%86 752
GARMIN LTD3.74%23 740
ALLEGION PLC0.56%10 771
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.76%10 233
ADT INC.19.49%7 743
