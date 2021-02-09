Basler : CoaXPress 2.0 in the Medical and Life Sciences Market

09-Feb-2021
CoaXPress 2.0 in the Medical and Life Sciences Market
CoaXPress 2.0 (CXP-12) is the new standard in image processing for demanding high-speed applications. Due to the high bandwidth, it enables a very fast frame rate even with high-resolution camera images. What are the advantages and applications for the Medical and Life Sciences market? In this White Paper we will address these questions.
