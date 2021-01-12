Log in
Basler boost: CXP Cameras with 20, 32, and 45 MP Resolution

01/12/2021 | 02:40am EST
12-Jan-2021 Basler boost: CXP Cameras with 20, 32, and 45 MP Resolution Basler boost camera with high-resolution sensors from ON Semiconductor's XGS series

Basler AG is expanding its boost camera series with CoaXPress 2.0 (CXP 2.0) interface by six new models with sensors from ON Semiconductor's XGS series for applications requiring high accuracy. The new boost cameras offer resolutions of 20, 32 and 45 megapixels (8k) and complement the boost series, which of course continues to be available with the proven Sony Pregius sensors IMX255 (9 MP) and IMX253 (12 MP).

The new models incorporate high-performance CMOS sensors with state-of-the-art global shutter technology and deliver frame rates of up to 45 fps. As a perfect replacement for older CCD sensors, the high-resolution XGS sensors offer outstanding image quality at higher frame rates and lower costs.

Thanks to their CXP 2.0 interface, Basler boost cameras are ideally suited for applications with image transmission distances of up to 40 m where high data rates and resolutions are required. These can be applications in the semiconductor industry, photovoltaics, display inspection, the printing and packaging industry, and medical technology.

The new models are available as a bundle with the Basler CXP-12 Interface Card 1C. In addition, Basler offers further high-end components for the use of the cameras from a single source, such as high-resolution F-mount lenses and CoaXPress cables - with all the advantages of the CXP 2.0 standard. More information can be found at baslerweb.com/boost.

Note: Please note that most browsers cannot display 4c pictures. Please right-click picture and select Save Target As... to download and store the picture on your PC. Afterwards, you can view it with an appropriate program.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 07:39:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
