Basler boost: CXP Cameras with 20, 32, and 45 MP Resolution

12-Jan-2021

Basler boost camera with high-resolution sensors from ON Semiconductor's XGS series

Basler AG is expanding its boost camera series with CoaXPress 2.0 (CXP 2.0) interface by six new models with sensors from ON Semiconductor's XGS series for applications requiring high accuracy. The new boost cameras offer resolutions of 20, 32 and 45 megapixels (8k) and complement the boost series, which of course continues to be available with the proven Sony Pregius sensors IMX255 (9 MP) and IMX253 (12 MP).

The new models incorporate high-performance CMOS sensors with state-of-the-art global shutter technology and deliver frame rates of up to 45 fps. As a perfect replacement for older CCD sensors, the high-resolution XGS sensors offer outstanding image quality at higher frame rates and lower costs.

Thanks to their CXP 2.0 interface, Basler boost cameras are ideally suited for applications with image transmission distances of up to 40 m where high data rates and resolutions are required. These can be applications in the semiconductor industry, photovoltaics, display inspection, the printing and packaging industry, and medical technology.

The new models are available as a bundle with the Basler CXP-12 Interface Card 1C. In addition, Basler offers further high-end components for the use of the cameras from a single source, such as high-resolution F-mount lenses and CoaXPress cables - with all the advantages of the CXP 2.0 standard. More information can be found at baslerweb.com/boost.

