BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BSL)
Basler : Confirms Strong Annual Result and Gives Positive Forecast for 2021

03/30/2021
Basler AG, a leading supplier of image processing components for computer vision applications, has released the audited annual report for fiscal year 2020 today. In a declining market environment characterized by Covid-19 in 2020, the group's sales increased to Euro 170.5 million (previous year: Euro 162.0 million). Incoming orders amounted to Euro 181.6 million, and were significantly higher than the previous year's level of Euro 166.5 million. The earnings before taxes increased to Euro 20.4 million (previous year: Euro 16.9 million, +21 %). Thus, the pre-tax margin summed up to 12.0 % (previous year: 10.4 %).

The free cash flow amounted to Euro 14.0 million (previous year: Euro -9.7 million). In previous reporting periods, free cash flow was extraordinarily burdened due to earn out payments for past acquisitions.

The financial year 2021 was characterized by uncertainties due to the pandemic. A positive order backlog and a positive trend in the development of incoming orders since the fourth quarter of 2020, however, made the company start the new fiscal year powerfully. The growth signals from the application fields of logistics, semiconductor and electronics as well as the confidence in China make the management optimistic for the new fiscal year. Based on current information, the Basler group plans to achieve sales within a corridor of Euro 190 - 210 million in fiscal year 2021. Depending on sales, this would result in a pre-tax return between 12 % and 14 %. The basis of this assessment is a strong investment cycle in the semiconductor, electronics as well as logistics sector. Furthermore, a vaccine-related improvement of the course of the pandemic is expected for the second half-year. Moreover, it is assumed that no major supply breakdown on the supply market for electronic components will occur. This forecast is consistent with the medium-term target to achieve sales of Euro 250 until the end of 2023, at an average EBT margin of 12 %.

The full annual report can be found on the company's website (www.baslerweb.com).

Note: Please note that most browsers cannot display 4c pictures. Please right-click picture and select Save Target As... to download and store the picture on your PC. Afterwards, you can view it with an appropriate program.

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 170 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2020 15,3 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2020 4,03 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,6x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 973 M 1 144 M 1 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Basler Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 76,12 €
Last Close Price 97,20 €
Spread / Highest target -3,29%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dietmar Ley Chief Executive Officer
Hardy Mehl Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Basler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eckart Kottkamp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst W. Garbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASLER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT35.00%1 144
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.08%77 598
GARMIN LTD.8.62%24 542
ALLEGION PLC8.51%10 718
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.57%9 838
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.26.92%7 308
