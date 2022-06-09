Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Basler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSL   DE0005102008

BASLER AG

(BSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30 2022-06-09 am EDT
97.40 EUR   -1.62%
Basler pylon vTools: Image Processing Modules for the New pylon 7

06/09/2022 | 07:12am EDT
With the release of pylon 7, we are expanding our popular software to include pylon vTools. With these software modules, you can use a range of intelligent image processing functions for your applications without extensive training.

The pylon vTools enable you to design, test and flexibly integrate intelligent structure recognition, precise object positioning or robust code recognition in one go with camera control and image acquisition--always perfectly matched to Basler's camera portfolio.

Many companies using computer vision are confronted with a number of challenges. There is often a lack of image processing experts in the development team, and building up image processing know-how turns out to be very time-consuming. In addition, the integration of simple visual tools into in-house architecture is very complex, and in the case of image processing software, large comprehensive modules must be purchased, even when only a few functionalities are really needed. The pylon vTools address these challenges and offer you seamlessly integrated image processing with the proven pylon software, so you get image acquisition and image processing from a single source. The vTools are easy and quick to create visually, and easy to integrate into existing architectures. We offer these functions in small, cost-effective modules--you only buy the functions you really need. With the simple online activation of a demo license, you can try out pylon vTools free of charge immediately after installation.

Download demo version free of charge

Basler pylon vTools is available for Windows and Linux x86. For more information on the vTools functions and modules, please visit the product website .

Disclaimer

Basler AG published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
