Basler Kantonalbank : Standard & Poor's Rating BKB 01.12.2021

support from the canton in case of financial distress. Unlike in neighboring canton, Basel-Land, we currently do not observe any discussions around a potential privatization or repeal of the cantonal guarantee. While revisions to BKB's law are expected, we think these will solely relate to the governance of BKB group and not to the role for or guarantee of the canton of Basel.

Outlook: Stable

S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on Switzerland-based Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) reflects that on its owner and guarantor, the Canton of Basel-City(AAA/Stable/A-1+). We expect BKB will, for the foreseeable future, continue to benefit from an extremely high likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the canton in the event of financial distress. In addition, we expect that BKB will maintain its sound market position and financial profile, underpinned by its very strong capitalization over the next 24 months.

Downside scenario

In our view, downside is currently remote. It could be triggered if we lowered our ratings on the canton--currently unlikely given the canton's stable outlook. Alternatively, we could consider a negative rating action if there was a change in BKB's role for or link with the canton, or changes in the statutory guarantee, potentially leading to a weaker assessment of BKB's status as a government-related entity (GRE). However, we currently consider this scenario as very unlikely and would expect BKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered.

In our view, unchanged potential extraordinary support from the canton would cushion a material multi-notch deterioration of BKB's stand-alone creditworthiness, with the ratings on the senior unsecured debt remaining unchanged. Ratings on the subordinated instruments could, however, be directly affected if the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) deteriorated, which could happen, for example, if the bank depleted its strong capital base due to high unexpected losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or if the bank's efficiency and profitability did not improve over medium term to be more in line with peers.

Upside scenario

A positive rating action is currently very remote. This could only be triggered if BKB's SACP improved by two or more notches. Ratings on the subordinated instruments could be directly affected if the bank's SACP improved. However, we regard it as unlikely given our expectation that the bank will not materially change its concentrated business model and that it will continue to lag behind cantonal peers with regard to risk-adjusted profitability and efficiency.

Key Metrics

