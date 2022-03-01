Bass Oil : Expands in Cooper Basin & Completes $1.2m Placement

resources of 540,000 barrels of oil. The field is currently producing over 40 barrels of oil per day with a planned zone change to increase production to around 100 barrels per day.

Bass has developed a capital efficient work program consisting of three work overs aimed at materially increasing production and converting the 2C contingent resources to 2P reserves within 6 to 12 months after contemporaneous completion of the Beach and Cooper Transactions. The work program consists of a recompletion to recover unswept attic oil in the prolific McKinlay reservoir and recompletion and fracture stimulation of two wells to test the production and reserve potential of the Murta reservoir. Other production optimsation opportunities will be evaluated and ranked with the highest value opportunities prioritised for implementation.

PPL 221 Padulla Oilfield (100% working interest)

Discovered in 2005, the Padulla Oilfield has cumulatively produced 0.52 million barrels of oil and is currently producing over 30 barrels of oil per day. Previous operators have recorded remaining 2P reserves of between 12,500 barrels and 50,000 barrel of oil. Bass will evaluate the upside potential in reserves and production from the field upon completion of the transaction.

Adding the Padulla oilfield to the operating portfolio allows Bass to allocate the fixed overhead costs over the Company's two producing fields and, therefore, be earnings accretive.

Ex PEL 90K (Bass acquiring 100% working interest in PRL 245-246)

Ex PEL 90K contains the Kiwi Gas Discovery, providing Bass with a possible entry into the East Coast gas market.

Kiwi-1 was drilled in 2003 as an exploration well to test the Poolowanna and Tinchoo Formation for oil and as secondary targets, the Birkhead and Toolachee Formation. The well discovered gas in the Triassic Callamura Member and recorded a strong gas flow rate of 9.6 MMscf/d. The discovery was assessed by a previous operator to be a recoverable resource of the structural closure (P90 to P10) between 1.6 to 5 bcf with a mean 2C contingent resource of 3 bcf.

Following the acquisition of a 3D seismic survey, mapping by a previous operator has identified that Kiwi has significant upside potential associated with a stratigraphic trapping play. The feature was assessed to be a prospective resource in the range of 6.3 to 49.7 bcf (P90 to P10) with mean prospective resource of 23.9 bcf. Bass aims to explore commercialisation of this opportunity by evaluating the upside at Kiwi and reviewing the gas infrastructure in the area.

Ex PEL 93 (Bass acquiring 100% working interest of PRL's 231-233 and 80% working interest of PRL 237)

Ex PEL 93 contains the Tyrell prospect which a previous operator has assessed to be an unrisked, mean prospective resource of 2.3 million barrels of oil within the highly productive McKinlay/Namur reservoirs. The Tyrell prospect is on trend with the prolific western flank oil trend in the Cooper Basin. A success at Tyrell would open up a new oil trend on the Warra ridge, with multiple follow up prospects already identified. The Tyrell prospect and others on trend have been mapped with the benefit of the recent Westeros 3D seismic survey.