Bass Oil : Letter to Eligible Shareholders of Unmarketable Parcels

Bass Oil Limited

Level 5, 11-19 Bank Place

Melbourne, Victoria 3000

Australia

Telephone: (61) (3) 9927 3000

Fax: (61) (3) 9614 6533

Email: admin@bassoil.com.au

9 March 2022

Dear Shareholder,

BUY-BACK OF UNMARKETABLE PARCELS OF SHARES IN BASS OIL LIMITED ACN 008 694 817 (ASX: BAS)

This letter contains important information about your shareholding in Bass Oil Limited ACN 008 694 817 (ASX:BAS) (the Company).

I am writing to advise all shareholders who hold less than A$500.00 worth of shares in the Company (Unmarketable Parcel) as at 7.00 pm (Melbourne time) on Friday, 25 February 2022 (Record Date), being an Eligible Shareholder, that the Company is implementing an off-market minimum holding share buy-back of all Unmarketable Parcels (the Buy-Back).

I am writing to you as our records indicate that you are an Eligible Shareholder, and therefore, your holding has been included in the Buy-Back.

If the market value of your shareholding remains less than A$500.00 at 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on Friday, 22 April 2022 (Closing Date), as detailed below, your shares will be purchased by the Company in the Buy-Back, unless you notify the Company's share registry, Link Market Services Pty Limited (Share Registry) otherwise.

If you wish to retain your shares in the Company, please notify us of your intention by following the opt-out procedure set out below.

Ability to Opt-Out

If you wish to retain your shares in the Company, you must complete the enclosed, personalised 'Share Retention' form in accordance with the instructions on that form.

Your completed 'Share Retention' form must be received by our Share Registry by no later than 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on the Closing Date.

If your completed 'Share Retention' form is not received by our Share Registry by 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on the Closing Date, and your shareholding remains less than a marketable parcel (being worth at least A$500.00), your shares will be bought back by the Company in accordance with the Buy-Back.

Why is the Company implementing the Buy-Back?

The Company is undertaking the Buy-Back with the intention of reducing the Company's total issued capital to implement a more appropriate and effective capital structure.

The Buy-back has been instituted to allow Eligible Shareholders to sell and realise the value of their shares without incurring brokerage and other expenses and to reduce the