Bass Oil : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Important information

Important notice

You should read this entire Prospectus carefully. It is important that you consider the risk factors (see Section 4) that could affect the Company's financial performance, before deciding on your course of action.

This Prospectus is dated 26 May 2022. A copy of this Prospectus was lodged with ASIC on 26 May 2022. No New Securities will be allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus (being the expiry date of this Prospectus).

The Company will apply to the ASX for the New Shares and the New Options to be quoted on the ASX within 7 days after the date of this Prospectus.

Applications for New Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out a shareholders' Entitlement to participate in the Offer. Eligible Shareholders who do not take up their Entitlement will have their existing interest in the Company diluted. Please refer to Section 1 for details of how to accept the Offer.

The Company has not authorised any person to give information, or to make any representation, in connection with this Prospectus which is not contained in the Prospectus or inconsistent with it. Any information or representation not so contained, or inconsistent with the information in this Prospectus, may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.

Some words in this Prospectus have defined meanings. The definitions appear in Section 7 at the end of this Prospectus. References to dollars are to Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

All amounts stated in this Prospectus may be subject to slight variation due to rounding.

This Prospectus contains an offer to Eligible Shareholders in Australia or in New Zealand of "continuously quoted securities" (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult. Please refer to Section 1 for further information concerning the nature of this Prospectus.

Neither the ASIC nor the ASX take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus, or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

Foreign Shareholders and Foreign jurisdictions

The New Securities are not being offered or sold to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of New Securities is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand) and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2021.

This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand). This document is not an investment statement or prospectus under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that an investment statement or prospectus under New Zealand law is required to contain.

This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place where it would not be lawful to make such an offer, nor does it constitute an offer to any person to whom it would not be lawful to make such an offer. Ineligible Foreign Shareholders are not entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.