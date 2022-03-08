Bass Oil : Notice of General Meeting and Proxy Form

BASS OIL LIMITED

ABN 13 008 694 817

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Meeting of the Members of Bass Oil Limited ("Company" or "BAS") will be held in Johnson, Winter & Slattery's Boardroom, Level 9, 211 Victoria Square, Adelaide on Friday 8th April 2022 commencing at 11.00am ACST.

The Explanatory Statement that accompanies this Notice forms part of it and provides additional information regarding the business of the meeting.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Resolution 1: Approval of the Issue of 800,000,000 Shares and 266,666,667 Options pursuant to the Placement

To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the issue of up to 800,000,000 Shares together with 266,666,667 Options for the purposes and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement is approved under and for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes."

Further information in relation to this Resolution is set out in Section 2 of the Explanatory Statement which accompanies and forms part of this Notice.

Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 1

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 1 by or on behalf of:

a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company); or

an Associate of that person or those persons.

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of a resolution by:

a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or

the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides: or

a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not

excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and

the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.

The Directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of this Resolution.