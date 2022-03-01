Bass Oil : Proposed issue of securities - BAS

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
BASO
OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2024
306,666,667
BAS
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
800,000,000
Proposed +issue date
11/4/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BASS OIL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
13008694817
1.3
ASX issuer code
BAS
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
2/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
8/4/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
BAS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 800,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00150
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
use
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
40,000,000 options are being issued to the Lead Manager of the Placement.
ASX +security code and description
BASO : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2024
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
306,666,667
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
266,666,667 options are being issued as a free attaching issue on a one for three shares basis as part of the Placement.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.000001
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date 11/4/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
8/4/2022
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
CoPeak Corporate Pty Ltd as Trustee for Peak Asset Management Unit Trust AFSL 382585
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
1.
a 1% management fee on all funds raised under the placement (excluding GST);
2.
a 4% capital raise fee on all funds raised under the placement (excluding GST); and
3.
subject to a minimum of $1.2 million raised, the company will issue the Lead Manager with 40 million options with
an exercise price of $0.004 and 30 September 2024 expiry (being the Lead Manager Options). In the absence of
Shareholder approval, the fee is payable in cash to the equivalent value, being $24,000.
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
Proposed issue of securities
