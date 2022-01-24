Bass Oil : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - December 2021

Bass Oil Managing Director, Mr Tino Guglielmo, commented:

"Bass has materially progressed the acquisition of a suite of high-quality Cooper Basin assets during the quarter. This transaction represents a first step of the Company's growth strategy as it aims to achieve an ambitious production target of 1,000 bopd in the coming 24 months from its assets in Indonesia and Australia. We are excited to be expanding our portfolio of production and growth assets in an environment of increased oil prices.

Field Performance:

Tangai-Sukananti Quarterly Production (55% Bass)

Production for the December quarter was 18,086 barrels of oil (55% basis), down 3.7% from the September quarter. Quarterly oil sales were 19,529 barrels of oil net to Bass, up 10.0% from the previous quarter. The net entitlement oil to Bass was 10,096 barrels of oil for the December quarter after Domestic Market Obligation (DMO), up 8.0%.

Production for the full year 2021 was 80,986 barrels of oil (55% basis), down 38.6% from the 2020 calendar year. Annual oil sales were 81,799 barrels of oil net to Bass, down 38.2% from the previous year. The net entitlement oil to Bass was 42,597 barrels of oil for the full year 2021 after Domestic Market Obligation (DMO), down 50.9%.

Field production for the full year 2021 averaged 403 bopd JV share. Production performance was impacted by well downtime and natural field decline.

The Company has successfully mitigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia during 2021. Bass expects its COVID protocols to continue to 2inimize any foreseeable production interruptions.

Field Development: