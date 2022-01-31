Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bassari Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSR   AU000000BSR7

BASSARI RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bassari Resources : December 2021 Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 5B

01/31/2022 | 12:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyBassari Resources Limited is an Australian ASX- listed company focused on discovering and developing multi-million ounce gold deposits in the Birimian Gold Belt, Senegal, West Africa.

FAST FACTS

ASX Code

BSR

I

ued Capital

2,418,855,633

No of shareholders

2,310

Top 20

36%

useINVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Mineral tenements over approximately 312km²

of prospective Birimian Gold Belt, Senegal.

personal

Makabingui Gold Project Feasibility Study -

Initial high grade open pit project of 1Mt at

5.7g/t for 174,000 oz production inventory,

$678/oz cash cost, US$90m pre Capex after

tax cash flow in first three years, and

expansion anticipated from underground and

infill drilling of 8km Makabingui South zone.

Makabingui Gold Project Mineral Resource

(Prepared and disclosed under JORC Code

2004 and remains unchanged) 1 Moz in 11.9

Mt at 2.6 g/t gold (0.5 g/t cut-off) :

- Indicated: 336,000 oz in 2.6 Mt at 4.0g/t

- Inferred: 669,000 oz in 9.3 Mt at 2.2g/t

Makabingui Gold Project open pit JORC

2012 Probable Ore Reserve:

- 158,000 oz in 0.86 Mt at 5.7 g/t

Senegal, stable democracy since 1960.

Well located tenements in a +60M ounce

gold province hosting world class deposits.

Multiple prospects identified along 60km

For

of partially drilled mineralised strike.

BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

J

hn Traicos

Executive Chairman

Modou Guene

Director

Malik Easah

Director

Andrew Goode

Director/Acting CEO

Ian Riley

Director/Company Secretary/CFO

CONTACT US

Bassari Resources Limited (ACN 123939042)

25 Collin Steet, West Perth

WA 6005, Australia

T: +61 3 9629 9925

Email: admin@bassari.com.au

Website: www.BassariResources.com

31 January 2022

DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY ACTIVITY REPORT

Bassari Resources Ltd's ("Bassari" or "the Company") activities during the quarter focussed on efforts to reach agreement with the Senegal Government for the renewal of the Makabingui Project mining permit, to reach a settlement with Coris Bank International ("Coris") regarding its Makabingui Gold Project facility and securing additional funding necessary to recommence the project.

Highlights of the quarter

  • Oceanic Facility increased to $3.06 million.
  • Bishop Loan Facility of $15 million secured.
  • Plant and equipment procurement recommences.
  • Memorandum of Understanding secured by MGO with the State of Senegal.
  • Settlement Agreement reached with Coris.

Funding

The funding facility made available by Oceanic Capital Pty Ltd (Oceanic Facility) enabled the Company's Makabingui Gold Project activities to continue during the quarter whilst additional financing opportunities were being considered by the Company. The Oceanic Facility increased during the quarter from $1.085 million to $3.06 million at the end of this quarter.

During the quarter, one of the funding options being considered was secured with documentation signed for a loan facility to be provided by Bishop Resources UK Limited (Bishop Loan Facility). Refer to the Company's ASX Announcement of 29 October 2021 for further details.

The key terms of the Bishop Loan Facility include:

Loan amount

-

AUD15 million

Interest rate

-

15% per annum

Loan period

-

36 months from settlement date

Security

-

Pledge by Bassari Mauritius Holding No 2 Ltd of its

shareholding in MGO

For personal use only

Further security was provided to Bishop Resources UK Ltd through a pledge by Bassari Mauritius Holding Ltd of its shares in Bassari Mauritius Holding No 2 Ltd.

At the end of the quarter, $8.23m of the Bishop Loan Facility had been drawn down and utilised to make partial repayments of US$5m to Coris pursuant to the settlement agreement reached with Coris, with the balance drawn to meet MGO debt repayment and operations costs.

The Bishop Loan Facility and the Oceanic Facility have enabled recommencement of Makabingui Gold Project plant and equipment procurement, which had stalled due to lack of available funding, and negotiations with shipments of equipment, including steelworks, laboratory equipment and numerous other items expected to be shipped in the current quarter.

Funding has also enabled the MGO project team to plan and commence the necessary civil works at site in readiness for the arrival and installation of plant and equipment to the Makabingui Gold Project.

Memorandum of Understanding, Makabingui Gold Operation SA and the State of Senegal

Your Directors are pleased to report that a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") was agreed to and signed on 9 November 2021, by Makabingui Gold Operation SA ("MGO") and The Minister of Mines and Geology, representing the State of Senegal, for the continuation of the Makabingui Gold Project ("Project").

Execution of the MOU followed the settlement agreement reached with Coris in relation to the FCFA 7 billion project finance facility (refer to ASX Announcement of 29 October 2021 for further details).

The MOU defines the technical, financial and legal conditions for the Project and the undertakings given by the State of Senegal to facilitate the development of the Project. Importantly, the State of Senegal confirmed that MGO retains its right to renew the operating permit at the end of its initial term of five (5) years in July 2022, under the conditions provided for by the mining agreement and the Mining Code and subject to MGO complying with the terms and conditions of the MOU.

The key terms and conditions of the MOU require MGO to:

  1. reach an agreement with Coris for the settlement of the debt owed by MGO and making payments to Coris under the agreement when due;
  1. immediately re-commence operations at the Project and carry out pre-production works (civil, earthworks, plant construction, mine site preparation and commence mining) in accordance with an agreed schedule of works towards gold production by August 2022;
  1. pay all unpaid MGO worker salaries and retain current MGO staff;
  1. meet all outstanding obligations to Project contractors to ensure compliance with the schedule of works;
  1. provide monthly progress updates to the State of Senegal; and
  1. not be involved in carrying out any direct or indirect transfer of the Project operating licence during the project re-start phase.

The MOU also releases a notice given by the State of Senegal to MGO dated 26 April 2021, lifting any restrictions on the continuation of mining operations at the Project.

2

For personal use only

MGO, during the quarter and subsequent to the end of the quarter, have met many of the key milestones, including making payments of all unpaid Senegal employee salaries, numerous payments to local contractors and suppliers, providing progress reports to the State of Senegal and recommencing Makabingui Gold Project operations.

Coris Bank International - Settlement Agreement

A settlement agreement was reached by the directors of MGO with Coris for repayment of all amounts due under the FCFA 7 billion Makabingui Gold Project loan facility. The settlement agreement provided for the payment of a total of US$13.3m by way of three payments comprising: US$3 million by 29 October 2021, the remaining 50% of the debt by 30 November 2021, and the outstanding balance by 30 December 2021. Two payments totalling US$5 million have been made.

The settlement agreement was executed following a long period of negotiations with Coris, as previously announced by the Company. Importantly, the agreement provides for MGO to withdraw its rights of appeal and for Coris to cancel all proceedings before the Dakar Courts, including the proceeding initiated by Coris for a seizure and sale process for the Sambarabougou Exploitation Permit.

At the date of this report, and following further discussions with Coris, MGO has reached agreement with Coris to vary the settlement agreement between MGO and Coris to enable MGO to repay the outstanding balance of US$8.3m by no later than 15 March 2022.

Corporate

Suspension from Quotation

During the quarter, the Company sought in-principle guidance from the ASX to plan for the Company seeking re-quotation of its securities on the official list of ASX. ASX's policy is to remove from the official list an entity whose securities have been suspended from quotation for a continuous period of 2 years, however a short extension may be granted if the entity is in the final stages of implementing a transaction that will lead to the resumption of trading in its securities.

As the Company's securities were suspended from quotation on 1 April 2020, the Company will be required to meet various conditions before 1 April 2022 in order to avoid automatic removal. Such conditions are likely to include the Company demonstrating compliance with ASX Listing Rules 12.1 and 12.2, which require the Company to satisfy the ASX as to the sufficiency of its operations and the adequacy of its financial condition to warrant continued quotation of its securities.

The Company continues to work towards progressing its operations at the Makabingui Gold Project and consider options to secure additional equity or debt financing to carry out its objectives. Further updates will be provided to shareholders in due course.

Change of Directors

On 15 November 2021 the Board of Bassari accepted the resignation as a director of Conrad Karageorge. On 16 December 2021, Ian Riley was appointed a director of the Company.

3

For personal use only

About Bassari

Perth - based West African gold developer, Bassari Resources Limited (ASX:BSR), has a strategic portfolio of exploration and exploitation permits focused on the Birimian Gold Belt in Senegal. The permits cover an area of 312 km² with 60km of strike along the two adjoining permits. The permits are located within the Keneiba Inlier which is a +60M ounce gold region. Bassari's vision is to discover and delineate gold resources which can be developed into profitable operations.

John Traicos

Ian Riley

Director

Company Secretary/CFO

Mob:

+61 417 885 279

Phone:

+61 3 9629 9925

Email:

johntraicos17@gmail.com

Email:

ian@bassari.com.au

4

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

For personal use only

Name of entity

BASSARI RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

123939042

December 2021

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

  1. Receipts from customers
  2. Payments for
    1. exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

(b)

development

(71)

(305)

(c)

production

(d)

staff costs

(1,117)

(2,094)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(618)

(1,240)

  1. Dividends received (see note 3)
  2. Interest received

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(2)

(76)

  1. Income taxes paid
  2. Government grants and tax incentives

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

(140)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,877)

(3,855)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

(b)

tenements

(c)

property, plant and equipment

(125)

(125)

  1. exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)
  2. investments
  3. other non-current assets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bassari Resources Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BASSARI RESOURCES LIMITED
12:21aBASSARI RESOURCES : December 2021 Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 5B
PU
2021Bassari Resources Limited Appoints Ian Riley as A Director
CI
2021Bassari Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Conrad George Manuel Karageorge as D..
CI
2021Bassari Mauritius Holding No2 Ltd, (Bassari Mauritius) A Subsidiary of Bassari Secures ..
CI
2021BASSARI RESOURCES : Half year financial report for the period ended 30 june 2020
AQ
2021BASSARI RESOURCES' : Net Loss Widens in H1 2020
MT
2021Bassari Resources Limited Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
2021Bassari Resources Limited Announces Change of Address
CI
2021BASSARI RESOURCES : Makabingui project update
AQ
2021Bassari Resources Limited Provides Further Update on Significant Recent Events
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2019 -2,60 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2019 15,4 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 2 985x
EV / Sales 2019 51 069x
Nbr of Employees 223
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart BASSARI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bassari Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Goode Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian David Riley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Modou Guene Executive Director
A. John Traicos Director
Malik Mohammad Easah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASSARI RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%22
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.48%47 830
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.54%33 020
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.80%20 401
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.25%17 596
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.17%12 270