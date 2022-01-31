Bassari Resources : December 2021 Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 5B

Further security was provided to Bishop Resources UK Ltd through a pledge by Bassari Mauritius Holding Ltd of its shares in Bassari Mauritius Holding No 2 Ltd.

At the end of the quarter, $8.23m of the Bishop Loan Facility had been drawn down and utilised to make partial repayments of US$5m to Coris pursuant to the settlement agreement reached with Coris, with the balance drawn to meet MGO debt repayment and operations costs.

The Bishop Loan Facility and the Oceanic Facility have enabled recommencement of Makabingui Gold Project plant and equipment procurement, which had stalled due to lack of available funding, and negotiations with shipments of equipment, including steelworks, laboratory equipment and numerous other items expected to be shipped in the current quarter.

Funding has also enabled the MGO project team to plan and commence the necessary civil works at site in readiness for the arrival and installation of plant and equipment to the Makabingui Gold Project.

Memorandum of Understanding, Makabingui Gold Operation SA and the State of Senegal

Your Directors are pleased to report that a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") was agreed to and signed on 9 November 2021, by Makabingui Gold Operation SA ("MGO") and The Minister of Mines and Geology, representing the State of Senegal, for the continuation of the Makabingui Gold Project ("Project").

Execution of the MOU followed the settlement agreement reached with Coris in relation to the FCFA 7 billion project finance facility (refer to ASX Announcement of 29 October 2021 for further details).

The MOU defines the technical, financial and legal conditions for the Project and the undertakings given by the State of Senegal to facilitate the development of the Project. Importantly, the State of Senegal confirmed that MGO retains its right to renew the operating permit at the end of its initial term of five (5) years in July 2022, under the conditions provided for by the mining agreement and the Mining Code and subject to MGO complying with the terms and conditions of the MOU.

The key terms and conditions of the MOU require MGO to:

reach an agreement with Coris for the settlement of the debt owed by MGO and making payments to Coris under the agreement when due;

immediately re-commence operations at the Project and carry out pre-production works (civil, earthworks, plant construction, mine site preparation and commence mining) in accordance with an agreed schedule of works towards gold production by August 2022;

pay all unpaid MGO worker salaries and retain current MGO staff;

meet all outstanding obligations to Project contractors to ensure compliance with the schedule of works;

provide monthly progress updates to the State of Senegal; and

not be involved in carrying out any direct or indirect transfer of the Project operating licence during the project re-start phase.

The MOU also releases a notice given by the State of Senegal to MGO dated 26 April 2021, lifting any restrictions on the continuation of mining operations at the Project.

2