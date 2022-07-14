Log in
    BSET   US0702031040

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED

(BSET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:05 2022-07-14 am EDT
22.22 USD   -1.35%
09:59aBassett Furniture Increases Dividend by 14% to $0.16/Share, Payable Aug. 26 to Shareholders of Record on Aug. 12
MT
09:34aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED : Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of - Form 8-K
PU
09:28aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated : Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of - Form 8-K

07/14/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Peter D. Morrison, Vice President of

Communications

(276) 629-6387 - Media

Bassett Furniture News Release

Bassett Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 14%

(Bassett, Va.) - July 14, 2022- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 14%, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 95 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States. For more information, visit the Company's website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

###

Disclaimer

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 482 M - -
Net income 2022 63,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 9,24%
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 219
Free-Float 91,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,52 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert H. Spilman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Michael Daniel SVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Brian W. Claspell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John E. Bassett Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
William C. Wampler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED34.29%208
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-10.91%4 898
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.39%3 543
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.42%1 454
ARHAUS, INC.-64.98%650
VICTORIA PLC-62.92%619