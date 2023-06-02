Advanced search
    BAST   KZ1C00001015

BAST

(BAST)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
7500.00 KZT   -4.11%
06:01aBast : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of BAST for 2022 released
PU
2022JSC BAST Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022JSC BAST Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
BAST : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of BAST for 2022 released

06/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of BAST for 2022 released
02.06.23 14:20
/KASE, June 2, 2023/ - BAST JSC (East Kazakhstan region), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's consolidated financial statements for 2022. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2022 (in th. tenge, unless otherwise specified): ------------------------------------------------------------------ as of as of Indicator Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 -------------------------------------- ------------- ------------- Equity 7,208,989 4,481,714 Total assets 14,734,716 13,742,064 Total liabilities 7,525,727 9,260,350 Sales 6,258,717 2,630,919 Gross income 460,821 88,522 Net income (net loss) -494,720 -1,200,706 Book value of an ordinary share, tenge 4,401 2,977 ROA, % -3.36 -8.74 ROE, % -6.86 -26.79 ROS, % -7.90 -45.64 ------------------------------------------------------------------ The company's financial statements for 2022 were audited by Independent audit company "Centraudit-Kazakhstan" LLP. According to the auditor's conclusion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material aspects, the financial position of BAST JSC and its subsidiary as of December 31, 2022, as well as their consolidated financial results and their consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website (in Russian) at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/BAST/bastf6_2022_cons_rus.pdf [2023-06-02]

Attachments

Disclaimer

BAST AO published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
