BAST : Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of BAST for 2022 released
06/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Auditor's report on consolidated financial statements of BAST for 2022 released
02.06.23 14:20
/KASE, June 2, 2023/ - BAST JSC (East Kazakhstan region), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's consolidated financial statements for 2022. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2022 (in th. tenge, unless otherwise specified): ------------------------------------------------------------------ as of as of Indicator Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 -------------------------------------- ------------- ------------- Equity 7,208,989 4,481,714 Total assets 14,734,716 13,742,064 Total liabilities 7,525,727 9,260,350 Sales 6,258,717 2,630,919 Gross income 460,821 88,522 Net income (net loss) -494,720 -1,200,706 Book value of an ordinary share, tenge 4,401 2,977 ROA, % -3.36 -8.74 ROE, % -6.86 -26.79 ROS, % -7.90 -45.64 ------------------------------------------------------------------ The company's financial statements for 2022 were audited by Independent audit company "Centraudit-Kazakhstan" LLP. According to the auditor's conclusion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material aspects, the financial position of BAST JSC and its subsidiary as of December 31, 2022, as well as their consolidated financial results and their consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website (in Russian) at - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/BAST/bastf6_2022_cons_rus.pdf [2023-06-02]