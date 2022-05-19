DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Bastei Lübbe AG: Withdrawal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting



19.05.2022

Cologne, 19 May 2022. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG, Mr Robert Stein, has informed the Executive Board today that he will prematurely resign from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on 14 September 2022. Mr Stein had been a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the listed publishing group since 2016. This decision was prompted by professional commitments that no longer allow him to carry out the time-consuming tasks of a Supervisory Board member with the necessary attention and care in the longer term. Until the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Stein will continue to support the company with his usual professionalism.

Robert Stein explains: ?It is with a very heavy heart that I have come to this decision. But I have made it in the certainty that I am leaving behind a company that is very well positioned, both analogue and digital, with excellent future prospects. I would like to thank my two colleagues for the many years of trustful cooperation on the Supervisory Board and wish them, as well as the well-positioned Executive Board, the employees and the shareholders, all the best for the future.?

?On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr Stein for the trusting, pleasant and, above all, extremely successful work,? said Dr Mirko Caspar, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG.

?We regret Mr Stein's unexpected decision. He has intensively accompanied and pushed forward the restructuring and successful realignment of the company over the past six years. In this way, he significantly supported the return to the current successful course,? Soheil Dastyari, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Bastei Lübbe Group, commented on the decision.

The proposal for the election of a new Supervisory Board member will be announced with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting at the latest.



About Bastei Lübbe AG:

Bastei Lübbe AG is a German general-interest publisher based in Cologne, specialising in the publication of books, audio books and e-books featuring fiction and popular science content. The company?s core busi-ness also includes the periodically published novel booklets. With a total of sixteen imprints, the group currently offers several thousand titles in the fields of fiction, non-fiction and children?s and young people?s books. In the growing segment of hardcover fiction, the company has been one of the market leaders in Germany for many years. At the same time, Bastei Lübbe is a driver of innovation in digital media and exploitation channels through the production of thousands of audio and e-books among other things.

The Bastei Lübbe Group reported revenues of around 93 million euros in fiscal year 2020/2021. Bastei Lübbe AG is one of the largest medium-sized companies in the German publishing industry. Its shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information can be found at www.luebbe.de.



