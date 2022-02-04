Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Bastei Lübbe AG
  News
  Summary
    BST   DE000A1X3YY0

BASTEI LÜBBE AG

(BST)
  Report
Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

02/04/2022 | 11:04am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

04-Feb-2022 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG once again raises EBIT forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

Cologne, 04 February 2022

Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) once again raises its EBIT forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022, confirming the company's profitable growth path. The Executive Board now expects EBIT of EUR 14.5 to 15.5 million at Group level, compared to a previously communicated forecast of EUR 12 to 13 million. The increase results on the one hand from the short-term repayment of a loan in the amount of EUR 1.4 million, which had already been written off and which Bastei Lübbe AG had granted to its subsidiary Daedalic Entertainment GmbH. On the other hand, the positive operating development continued both in the important Christmas season and in the course of the fourth quarter to date. With regard to consolidated sales in the 2021/2022 financial year, the Executive Board now assumes that the upper end of the forecast of EUR 90 to 95 million will be achieved.

The complete quarterly statement as at 31 December 2021 will be published on 10 February 2022. The quarterly statement will then be available on the internet at https://www.luebbe.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:
Barbara Fischer
Head of Press and Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 8200 2850
E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de

04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1277046

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1277046  04-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277046&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
