Bastide: 7% sales growth in Q1

November 17, 2023

Bastide has announced sales of 127.9 million euros for the first quarter of 2023-24, an increase of 7%, of which 5.3% was organic, driven by more technically advanced activities (respiratory, nutrition-perfusion-stomatherapy).



The latter, with organic growth of 10.5%, now account for 60% of the total, while the homecare business remains on the same virtually stable trend seen in previous quarters in a now normalized market.



The healthcare services group confirms that it is targeting annual sales of €540 million (excluding new external growth operations) and a current operating margin at least equal to that achieved in 2022-23, i.e. 8.4%.



