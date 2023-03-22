Bastide Le Confort Médical :
BASTIDE - 2022-2023 half-year results _ Increase in operating FCF and outlook confirmed
03/22/2023 | 01:35pm EDT
2022-2023 half-yearly results
Recurring operating profit up 14.7%
Recurring operating margin up 8.6%
Increase in operating free cash flow
2022-2023 outlook confirmed
Caissargues, March 22, 2023
In € millions
H1 2021-2022
H1 2022-2023
Change
Revenue
223.1
249.7
+11.9%
EBITDA1
46.8
49.9
+6.6%
EBITDA margin
21.0%
20.0%
Recurring operating profit
18.7
21.5
+14.7%
Operating margin before non-recurring items
8.4%
8.6%
Operating profit
14.9
18.9
+26.7%
Net profit from continuing operations
5.9
8.3
+42.0%
Net loss from discontinued operations
0
(5.7)
Net profit, Group share
5.6
3.2
-42.3%
1 EBITDA = recurring operating profit + net depreciation, amortization and provisions.
Groupe Bastide's 2022-2023 half-yearly consolidated financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on March 20, 2023. The results presented to analysts will be available on the website on March 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. The half-yearly financial report will be available on the Group's website www.bastide-groupe.fr before March 31, 2023.
Revenue up 11.9%
Groupe Bastide reported revenue of €249.7 million in first-half 2022-2023, up 11.9%. Organic growth2 came in at 5.0% in line with expectations, despite a drop of more than 56% in sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the end of the health crisis.
The more technical business activities (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy) maintained strong momentum and recorded revenue of €141.5 million, up 17.0% and up 10.7% on an organic basis. All segments delivered excellent performances, with organic growth at rates of between 8% and 18%.
The “Homecare” business came in at €108.2 million, up 5.6% (down 1.4% on an organic basis). Excluding PPE, the business overall grew by 10.5% (up 2.8 on an organic basis).
International activities increased in line with the Group's development strategy and now represent more than 18.4% of revenue (compared to 16.3% in first-half 2021-2022).
Increase in recurring operating margin despite the inflationary context
In the first half of the year, Groupe Bastide remained resilient despite the current inflationary context, as illustrated by the increase in its recurring operating margin. This performance confirms the pertinence of our strategic choices as regards our international expansion activities and the shift in our business mix towards activities requiring more technical expertise.
EBITDA rose by 6.6% to €49.9 million with a high EBITDA margin of 20.0% despite a negative 150 bps impact related to high inflation, particularly in energy prices, and the 10% price cut in sleep apnea treatment, effective since September 1, 2021. Th
Thanks to the efficient management of net allocations to depreciation and amortization, the Group's recurring operating profit rose by 14.7% to €21.5 million. Recurring operating margin for the period rose to 8.6%, up 20 basis points compared with first-half 2021-2022. This is higher than the minimum 8.3% target announced at the beginning of the year.
Operating profit rose by 26.7% to €18.9 million. Non-recurring expenses, which are not as high as in first-half 2021-2022, include acquisition costs and various extraordinary expenses, including restructuring costs.
Financial expenses increased to €7.2 million, due to the automatic impact of the increase in interest rates. The average net debt rate (calculated over the last 12 months) came to 3.8%, up from 3.4% the previous year.
Net profit from continuing operations increased by a steep 42.0% to €8.3 million, after taking into account a €3.7 million tax expense.
Discontinued operations generated a net loss of €5.7 million over the period including a 4.8 M€ write-down related to Care Service non strategic service activities backed to Care Service' software offer.
Financial structure
Cash flow from operations, up by 24.9% at €50.5 million, resulting from cash flow after tax of €43.0 million and an improvement in working capital of €6.1 million. The change in working capital resulted from a return to more normal inventory levels after the one-off increase in 2021-2022 to avoid potential supply shortfalls.
Net operating investments, which amounted to €26.7 million, have been well controlled thanks to the actions implemented in this area, and remained almost stable compared to first-half 2021-2022, despite the sharp increase in lease revenue.
In the first half of the year, operating free cash flow (cash-flow from operating activities after net cash flow related to PPE and intangible assets and after payment of IFRS 16 lease liabilities), came to a positive €17.6 million, an increase of nearly €11 million compared with first-half of 2021-2022.
During the first half of the year, the Group disbursed €16.3 million in acquisitions, in particular for 4S-Emed, Probace and Oxystore, which were completed during the first half of the year (€7.4 million), earn-outs (€1.4 million) and minority interest buyouts (€7.5 million).
Excluding lease liabilities of €79.1 million, net debt amounted to €322.0 million at December 31, 2022 and shareholders' equity to €79.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €27.3 million. The Group's leverage (net debt3/annual restated EBITDA4 – excluding IFRS 16 impact), came to 3.88×, in line with expectations and below the authorized leverage of 4.0 at December 31, 2022.
2022-2023 outlook
Groupe Bastide intends to continue its trajectory in the second half of the year and confirms its annual revenue target of around €510 million and a recurring operating margin of over 8.3%.
The Group's priorities in the second half of the year will include continuing the improvement in operating free cash flow already visible in the first-half, with the aim of deleveraging and freeing up new financial resources for acquisitions. The Group continues to selectively assess opportunities to accelerate its international diversification and recurring, high value-added activities.
3 including debt for future earn-outs for €7m 4 EBITDA calculated before IFRS 16 impact and restated according to IAS 17
NEXT RESULTS:
Publication of third-quarter 2022-2023 revenue on
May 10, 2023, after the close of trading
About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical
Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).