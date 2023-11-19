Bastide Le Confort Médical specializes in home health services for the elderly, ill, and handicapped. The activity is organized around three families of products and services: - home care equipment and services: hospital beds, personal assistance products, etc.; - respiratory assistance equipment and services: mainly respirators, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen tanks; - perfusion and nutrition equipment and services: perfusion, nutrition, and insulin pumps and syringe-drivers. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of services (56.6%; rental, installation, and maintenance services) and sales of equipment and consumables (43.4%). France accounts for 82,2% of net sales.