More about the company
Bastide Le Confort Médical specializes in home health services for the elderly, ill, and handicapped. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- home care equipment and services: hospital beds, personal assistance products, etc.;
- respiratory assistance equipment and services: mainly respirators, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen tanks;
- perfusion and nutrition equipment and services: perfusion, nutrition, and insulin pumps and syringe-drivers.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of services (56.6%; rental, installation, and maintenance services) and sales of equipment and consumables (43.4%).
France accounts for 82,2% of net sales.