Bastide Le Confort Médical

Equities

BLC

FR0000035370

Healthcare Facilities & Services

 11:35:16 2024-02-15 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
20 EUR -0.25% Intraday chart for Bastide Le Confort Médical +0.20% -25.37%
07:24pm BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Reiterated guidance and further progress on the in debt profile Alphavalue
06:28pm Bastide: half-year sales up 5.7% organically CF
Latest news about Bastide Le Confort Médical

BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Reiterated guidance and further progress on the in debt profile Alphavalue
Bastide: half-year sales up 5.7% organically CF
Bastide Le Confort Offloads Majority Owned Medical Devices Seller Distrimed MT
Bastide: sells its Distrimed subsidiary to the Hygie31 group CF
Hygie31 acquired 70% stake in Distrimed SAS from Bastide Le Confort Médical SA. CI
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Reconfirmed outlook and early progress in debt profile improvement Alphavalue
Bastide: 7% sales growth in Q1 CF
Bastide Le Confort Médical SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Target cut by -29.6% Alphavalue
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Debt reduction is the first priority, followed by expansion Alphavalue
ODDO BHF Reaffirms Bastide Le Confort Médical at Outperform, Trims PT MT
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Mediocre Q4 revenues but normalisation expected; outlook unchanged Alphavalue
Groupe Bastide Makes Acquisitions in France, Netherlands MT
Bastide Le Confort MÃ©dical SA acquired Oxigo B.V. CI
Bastide Le Confort MÃ©dical SA acquired Occit'perf. CI
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Decent Q3 revenues; outlook unchanged Alphavalue
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Improving profitability and cash generation; outlook unchanged Alphavalue
Bastide Le Confort Médical Sa Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Bastide Le Confort Médical SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : Well-received H1 revenue; broadly unchanged outlook Alphavalue
Bastide Le Confort Médical SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : A (too?) prudent margin forecast Alphavalue
Bastide Le Confort Médical SA(ENXTPA:BLC) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index CI
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL : More international, more specialised Alphavalue
Bastide Le Confort Médical Buys Majority Stake In Italian Oxygen Therapy Group Oxystore MT

Company Profile

Bastide Le Confort Médical specializes in home health services for the elderly, ill, and handicapped. The activity is organized around three families of products and services: - home care equipment and services: hospital beds, personal assistance products, etc.; - respiratory assistance equipment and services: mainly respirators, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen tanks; - perfusion and nutrition equipment and services: perfusion, nutrition, and insulin pumps and syringe-drivers. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of services (56.6%; rental, installation, and maintenance services) and sales of equipment and consumables (43.4%). France accounts for 82,2% of net sales.
Healthcare Facilities & Services
2024-02-14 - Q2 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
More about the company

Sector Home Healthcare Services

1st Jan change Capi.
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MÉDICAL Stock Bastide Le Confort Médical
-25.37% 157 M $
AMEDISYS, INC. Stock Amedisys, Inc.
-1.85% 3 041 M $
BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES, INC. Stock BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.
0.00% 1 876 M $
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC. Stock The Pennant Group, Inc.
+15.30% 475 M $
ENHABIT, INC. Stock Enhabit, Inc.
-5.89% 451 M $
DOCGO INC. Stock DocGo Inc.
-31.86% 388 M $
SAINT-CARE HOLDING CORPORATION Stock Saint-Care Holding Corporation
-7.32% 155 M $
KATO (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited
0.00% 65 M $
Home Healthcare Services
