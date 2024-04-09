Bastide: new contract with the British NHS

April 09, 2024 at 06:10 am EDT Share

Bastide gained nearly 4% after the healthcare provider announced that it had been appointed by the NHS (National Health Service) as the exclusive operator for respiratory assistance (oxygen therapy) in the East of England region, in the United Kingdom.



This new seven-year contract, extendable to 10 years, will bring additional sales of around 10 million euros per year. The Group will start operating in this region before the end of 2024, once the administrative and legal phase has been finalized.



With this new contract, Baywater Healthcare is now the exclusive operator in five of the 11 UK regions. This coverage could be further extended with the London region, which is expected to be awarded shortly.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.