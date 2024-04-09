Bastide: new contract with the British NHS
This new seven-year contract, extendable to 10 years, will bring additional sales of around 10 million euros per year. The Group will start operating in this region before the end of 2024, once the administrative and legal phase has been finalized.
With this new contract, Baywater Healthcare is now the exclusive operator in five of the 11 UK regions. This coverage could be further extended with the London region, which is expected to be awarded shortly.
