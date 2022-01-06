Bastion Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - BMO

For personal use only

Entity name

BASTION MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date BMO ORDINARY FULLY PAID 3,000,000 04/01/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement