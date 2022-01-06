Log in
    BMO   AU0000136046

BASTION MINERALS LIMITED

(BMO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bastion Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - BMO

01/06/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

BASTION MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BMO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,000,000

04/01/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

BASTION MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

147948883

1.3

ASX issuer code

BMO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BMOAE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BMO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

3,000,000

4/1/2022

Issue date

4/1/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

3,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bastion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,22  0,16  0,16 
Net income 2020 -1,06 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2020 0,69 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart BASTION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bastion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Ross Landles Executive Chairman
Andrew Stewart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sam El-Rahim Independent Non-Executive Director
David Joseph Nolan Non-Executive Director
Philip John Mackey Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASTION MINERALS LIMITED0.00%15
BHP GROUP2.72%156 235
RIO TINTO PLC2.92%112 251
GLENCORE PLC4.81%69 796
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.50%52 547
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.28%34 086