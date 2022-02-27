Bastion Minerals : Capote Induced Polarisation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Induced Polarisation (IP) / Audio-Magnetotellurics survey (AMT)

A program of IP and AMT has been conducted to cover Yayito, San Juan, Resurgimiento and other recognised vein systems at Capote (Figure 1). The objective of this work was to image the subsurface expression of mineralisation. Fifty-line-kilometres of gradient array IP has been acquired to identify areas of sulphide associated with mineralised veins and fifty line- kilometres of AMT to identify key shallow structures.

Induced Polarisation is a geophysical method which maps the sub-surface distribution of "chargeable" minerals. The sulphide minerals associated with the gold mineralisation at Capote (e.g., pyrite) are chargeable and the distribution of these minerals may correlate with the distribution of gold.

Audio-Magnetotellurics is a geophysical method which maps the flow of natural electrical currents within the earth's crust. These currents will follow conductive zones such as faults and structures and through mapping these, key structures can be imaged.

Together, the 3D magnetics, IP, AMT, surface geological mapping and geochemistry provide a highly detailed dataset for accurate drill targeting.

Detailed Geophysical Modelling

Geophysical datasets become more powerful and predictive when multiple datasets are combined into 3D models. The highly detailed ground magnetics acquired in late 2021 and new IP data have been combined using clustering processes (Self Organising Maps) to highlight areas of "like" geophysical properties and identify areas of the datasets which are anomalous. These anomalous areas often represent the areas of strongest alteration or mineralisation. This process has been run for the new Capote geophysical data (Figures 2 and 3). These cluster maps are mapping the geology and alteration below surface, and more importantly pinpoint the location and orientation of key structures associated with mineralisation at surface.

Surface Geochemistry

One-hundred and eleven (111) rock-chip samples have been collected during the past months during detailed mapping exercises, aimed at understanding the size and orientation of mineralised veins at surface (Figure 4). The average gold grade of the 111 samples is 2.5g/t with a maximum of 16.65g/t Au. The average silver value of these samples is 3.6g/t Ag with a maximum of 124g/t Ag. The average copper value of these samples is 0.3% Cu with a maximum of 4.5% Cu. The average lead value of these samples is 0.22% Pb with a maximum of 6.8% Pb.