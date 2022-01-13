Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bastion Minerals : Future Minerals Summit Presentation

01/13/2022
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Future Minerals Summit Presentation

14 January 2022

ASX Markets Announcement Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Future Minerals Summit Presentation

Please find attached for release to the market, Bastion Minerals Limited's presentation to the Future Minerals Summit.

-ENDS-

This announcement was approved for release by the Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles.

For more information contact:

Ross Landles

Executive Chairman

  1. Ross.Landles@bastionminerals.com
  1. +61 438 959 144

Bastion Minerals Limited ABN: 19 147 948 883

Level 6, 22 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000ASX:BMO

bastionminerals.com

UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF THE CUSTODIAN OF THE TWO HOLY MOSQUES KING SALMAN BIN ABDULAZIZ AL SAUD

ersonal use only

11-13 January 2022, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

King Abdulaziz International Conference Center

Founding Partner

Endorsed By

www.FutureMineralsSummit.com

ersonal use only

Exploring the Mineral Rich Atacama Region of Chile

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

JANUARY 2022

Founding Partner

Endorsed By

Disclaimer & Competent Person's Statement

Nature of this document: The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Bastion Mineral Limited (the 'Company'). Unless otherwise stated herein, the information in this presentation is based on the Company's own information and estimates. In attending this presentation or viewing this document you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

Not an offer: This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. This presentation and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction.

This presentation is not considered a recommendation by the Company or any of its affiliates, directors or officers that any recipient invest in the Company nor does it constitute investment, accounting, financial, legal or tax advice.

Not financial product advice: This presentation does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each of the Company's Shareholders. You may wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of this presentation. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the Company's securities

r any other financial products.

only

Company's intentions, projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future

Forward-lookingstatements: Certain statements in the presentation are or may be "forward-looking statements" and represent the

operating and exploration results or the Company's future performance.

Th se forward-looking statements speak, and the presentation generally speaks, only at the date hereof. The projections, estimates

and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown

userisks and uncertainties, and

are necessarily based on assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any express or implied estimates or projections. It is recognised that it is common practice for a company to comment on and discuss its exploration in terms of target size and type. All statements contained in this presentation by the Company which refer to the potential quantity and grade of the target is accompanied by a detailed explanation of the basis for the statement.

The potential quantity and grade for the target is conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource.

Disclaimer: No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company,

ersonalits directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this presentation, or any opinions or beliefs contained in

this document, and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information,

unless required to do so by law. Any opinions expressed in the presentation are subject

to change without notice. Recipients of this presentation should make their own, independent investigation and assessment of the Company its business, assets and liabilities, prospects and profits and losses, as well as the matters covered in this presentation. Independent expert advice should be sought before any decision based on an assessment of the Company is made.

Unverified information: This presentation may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not been independently verified by the Company.

Drilling Results and JORC: The information in this report relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Bastion website at https://www.

https://www.bastionminerals.com/investor-centre/asx-announcements/. Bastion is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcements referenced in the attached slides,

and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates

continue to apply and have not materially changed. Currency: All currencies in this presentation are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

#FMS #FMS2022 #FutureMineralsSummit

3

Founding Partner

Endorsed By

Rare Exploration Opportunity in

use only

the Mineral Rich Atacama Region

Strategic

Discovery

Chile

Proven Board

Land Position

Leverage

Focus

and in-country

Portfolio of high-quality

Historically significant

High discovery

Management Team

gold & copper projects

mineral districts untested

potential & low

Track record of

centred on infrastructure

by modern exploration

sovereign risk

discovery & significant

company growth

#FMS #FMS2022 #FutureMineralsSummit

ersonal

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bastion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
