(Alliance News) - Bastogi Spa announced Monday that the board of directors co-opted Rebeca Gómez Tafalla as a nonexecutive and independent director and appointed her as a member of the nominations and compensation committee.

The board also appointed Benedetta Azario, a nonexecutive and non-independent director, as a member of the control and risk committee until the expiration of her term.

Bastogi trades down 2.1 percent at EUR0.57 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.