(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Bastogi Spa on Thursday approved the consolidated results as of June 30, a period that ended with a positive EUR1.0 million in total income for the period attributable to the group compared with a loss of EUR400,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Total revenues were EUR27.2 million compared to EUR34.1 million last year.

Financial operations improved by EUR700,000 from a negative EUR3.8 million as of June 30 last year to EUR3.1 million this year. "The improvement is mainly attributable to lower financial expenses as a result of the gradual reduction in financial exposure that has taken place since August 2022," the company note says.

EBITDA as of June 30 was EUR6.7 million compared to EUR4.6 million as of June 30, 2022. "The improvement is attributable to the return to pre-pandemic operating levels of the non-property activities, mainly Entertainment, Arts and Culture and Hospitality," the released note reads.

Net financial position as of June 30, 2023 is EUR118.3 million compared to EUR126.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Bastogi Thursday is flat at EUR0.59 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

