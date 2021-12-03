Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Basware Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS1V   FI0009008403

BASWARE OYJ

(BAS1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Basware Launches Partner Center of Excellence to Enable World-Class Partner Implementations

12/03/2021 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Emphasizes Collaboration and Knowledge-Sharing Between Implementation Partners and Basware Solution Architects

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) launches its Partner Center of Excellence (PCoE), as part of a continued focus on improving customer outcomes, to help its implementation partners boost their procure-to-pay (P2P) deliveries.

The PCoE is aimed at combining the talents of the qualified partners and Basware to improve the customer implementation experience, optimize implementation skills of partners and reduce technical risks in customer projects. The PCoE team is comprised of the most experienced Basware solution architects providing implementation partners with services across a variety of technical topics during their deliveries. Advanced advisory services will be provided on areas such as solution design, technical architecture, and configuration and testing, which enable an even closer collaboration with implementation partners.

Niclas Hill, Global Head of PCoE, Basware, explains, “We wish to provide our customers with world-class expertise and support our partners’ growth into trusted implementation partners. This new team helps level up how we engage with partners after the initial trainings and co-deliveries with Basware. The PCoE team provides Sound Boarding services, particularly for more mature implementation partners, enabling them to optimize their delivery skills. The service takes partners’ implementation skills to the highest possible level to achieve maximum benefits for customers using Basware solutions.”

“Basware continues to invest in improving the partner experience," says Sean Delaney, VP of Alliances, Basware. “The introduction of the PCoE is an important service enabling our partners to deliver complex configurations while minimizing the impact to existing business processes. The PCoE becomes an integral component of the change strategy which, when combined with other initiatives, can shorten the time to value and make the implementation journey more seamless both for the partner and their customers."

To learn more about the new Partner Center of Excellence, visit Enabling World-Class Partner Implementations with Basware's Sound Boarding Service.

About Basware

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-Invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world’s largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BASWARE OYJ
09:11aBasware Launches Partner Center of Excellence to Enable World-Class Partner Implementat..
BU
11/25Basware arranges a briefing on strategy execution status and focus areas for 2022
AQ
11/24Basware Corporation launches a long-term Employee Share Savings Plan for 2022−202..
AQ
11/19Basware Recognized in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites Repo..
BU
11/09New Basware Report Reveals Blind Spots for Finance & Procurement Leaders
AQ
10/27Basware e-Invoice Receiving Recipe Links Oracle Cloud ERP Users to One of the Biggest G..
AQ
10/27 Basware e-Invoice Receiving Recipe Links Oracle Cloud ERP Users to One of the Biggest ..
BU
10/27Basware e-Invoice Receiving Recipe Links Oracle Cloud ERP Users to One of the Biggest G..
CI
10/19BASWARE INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTE : Robust operating profit performance, Cloud revenue ..
AQ
10/19Basware Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 153 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 -13,7 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 52,2 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 453 M 512 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 341
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BASWARE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Basware Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASWARE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,35 €
Average target price 41,75 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Holse Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Martti Tapani Nurminen Chief Financial Officer
Anders Michael Ingelög Chairman
Jari Antikainen Vice President-Research & Development
Mogens Pedersen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASWARE OYJ-25.36%512
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.14%2 473 804
SEA LIMITED31.18%144 818
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%93 250
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE57.30%77 720
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%67 677