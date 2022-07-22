Log in
    BAS1V   FI0009008403

BASWARE OYJ

(BAS1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
39.68 EUR   +0.19%
04:14aBASWARE OYJ : Roadshow presentation July 2022
PU
07/21TRANSCRIPT : Basware Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21BASWARE OYJ : Q2 2022 Interim report
PU
Basware Oyj : Roadshow presentation July 2022

07/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
B A S W A R E −

T H E N E T W O R K E D P R O C U R E - T O - P A Y V E N D O R O F C H O I C E

Roadshow presentation

July 2022

I M P O R T A N T N O T I C E

The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding market growth and development as well growth and profitability of Basware. In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", or "continue", or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Future results may vary from the results expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, possibly to a material degree. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information presently available to Basware and, accordingly, Basware assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, unless obligated to do so pursuant to an applicable law or regulation.

Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Basware or otherwise to engage in any investment activity.

2

B A S W A R E I N B R I E F

We enable visible

commerce and empower

Nordics

global trade through data

driven insight

36%

We help our customers

simplify operations and

Americas

22%

Europe 36%

spend smarter by automating

their procurement and

finance processes

APAC

We are the global leader in

Accounts Payable with

largest open e-invoicing

% Revenue by area (Q2 2022)

network in the world

#1 in accounts payable

1,347

Network

€1.2tn

automation and

€153m

end-points in

#1-3 in procurement

employees

180+

managed spend

net sales

in 14 countries

countries

2010-2021

in 2021

(cumulative)

*in 2021

in 2021

82%

revenue comes

from cloud*

6%

+152m

invoices

processed through

Basware

3

network in 2021

E S T I M A T E D L O N G - T E R M G R O W T H I N P R O C U R E - T O - P A Y M A R K E T S

US: 7%1

Germany: 13%1

UK: 10%1

Nordics: 6%1

France: 10%1

3.2

0,3

0,3

2,4

+8%

6.2

+2%*

5.7

+9%

5.2

0,5

4.7

0,5

4.3

0,8

4.2

4.2

0,4

0,7

3.7

0,4

0,6

0,3

0,4

0,5

0,3

0,4

0,3

0,4

0,4

0,3

4,1

4,4

3,8

3,2

3,5

3,1

3,1

2,7

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

1 2020-2025,CAGR (%), EUR billion. *Covid-19 slows growth in 2020-2021, with no long-term impact. Source: PwC.

4

M A R K E T G R O W T H D R I V E N B Y G L O B A L M E G A T R E N D S

Digitalisation

and

EUR 6.2 billion

automation

core market*

potential by 2025

Transition to

cloud

c. EUR 4.3 billion core market* size in 2021

Rapid

technology

development

EUR 153 million

Basware's 2021 net sales

Regulation

and

sustainability

Best-of-

breed

approach

more popular

Covid-19

*Based on Basware's core markets only (US, Germany, UK, Nordics, France), excluding other markets including BeNe and APAC. Sources: PwC; Management information.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Basware Oyj published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 2,47 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
Net Debt 2022 49,0 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 233x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 572 M 583 M 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 360
Free-Float 81,6%
Technical analysis trends BASWARE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,60 €
Average target price 36,07 €
Spread / Average Target -8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Holse Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Martti Tapani Nurminen Chief Financial Officer
Anders Michael Ingelög Chairman
Jari Antikainen Vice President-Research & Development
Mogens Pedersen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASWARE OYJ30.91%583
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.02%1 980 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.83%54 600
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.89%52 485
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.26%51 805
SEA LIMITED-62.72%46 677