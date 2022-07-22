Basware Oyj : Roadshow presentation July 2022

I M P O R T A N T N O T I C E

The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding market growth and development as well growth and profitability of Basware. In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", or "continue", or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Future results may vary from the results expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, possibly to a material degree. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information presently available to Basware and, accordingly, Basware assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, unless obligated to do so pursuant to an applicable law or regulation.

Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Basware or otherwise to engage in any investment activity.