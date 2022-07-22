Basware Oyj : Roadshow presentation July 2022

T H E N E T W O R K E D P R O C U R E - T O - P A Y V E N D O R O F C H O I C E
Roadshow presentation
July 2022
I M P O R T A N T N O T I C E
The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding market growth and development as well growth and profitability of Basware. In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", or "continue", or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Future results may vary from the results expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, possibly to a material degree. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information presently available to Basware and, accordingly, Basware assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, unless obligated to do so pursuant to an applicable law or regulation.
Nothing in this presentation constitutes investment advice and this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Basware or otherwise to engage in any investment activity.
B A S W A R E I N B R I E F
We enable visible
commerce and empower
Nordics
global trade through data
driven insight
36%
We help our customers
simplify operations and
Americas
22%
Europe 36%
spend smarter by automating
their procurement and
finance processes
APAC
We are the global leader in
Accounts Payable with
largest open e-invoicing
% Revenue by area (Q2 2022)
network in the world
#1 in accounts payable
1,347
Network
€1.2tn
automation and
€153m
end-points in
#1-3 in procurement
employees
180+
managed spend
net sales
in 14 countries
countries
2010-2021
in 2021
(cumulative)
*in 2021
in 2021
82%
revenue comes
from cloud*
6%
+152m
invoices
processed through
Basware
network in 2021
E S T I M A T E D L O N G - T E R M G R O W T H I N P R O C U R E - T O - P A Y M A R K E T S
US: 7%1
Germany: 13%1
UK: 10%1
Nordics: 6%1
France: 10%1
3.2
0,3
0,3
2,4
+8%
6.2
+2%*
5.7
+9%
5.2
0,5
4.7
0,5
4.3
0,8
4.2
4.2
0,4
0,7
3.7
0,4
0,6
0,3
0,4
0,5
0,3
0,4
0,3
0,4
0,4
0,3
4,1
4,4
3,8
3,2
3,5
3,1
3,1
2,7
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
1 2020-2025,CAGR (%), EUR billion. *Covid-19 slows growth in 2020-2021, with no long-term impact. Source: PwC.
M A R K E T G R O W T H D R I V E N B Y G L O B A L M E G A T R E N D S
Digitalisation
and
EUR 6.2 billion
automation
core market*
potential by 2025
Transition to
cloud
c. EUR 4.3 billion core market* size in 2021
Rapid
technology
development
EUR 153 million
Basware's 2021 net sales
Regulation
and
sustainability
Best-of-
breed
approach
more popular
Covid-19
*Based on Basware's core markets only (US, Germany, UK, Nordics, France), excluding other markets including BeNe and APAC. Sources: PwC; Management information.
