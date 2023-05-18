Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bata India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500043   INE176A01028

BATA INDIA LIMITED

(500043)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
1530.55 INR   -0.84%
10:15aFootwear maker Bata India's Q4 profit rises on lower costs, higher demand
RE
04/25Bata India Names New CFO
MT
04/25Bata India Limited Approves Appointment of Anil Ramesh Somani as Whole-Time Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Footwear maker Bata India's Q4 profit rises on lower costs, higher demand

05/18/2023 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Footwear maker Bata India Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as raw material costs softened and demand for brands such as Hush Puppies and Comfit rose.

Consolidated profit at the Netherlands-based Bata BN's flagship rose to 656.23 million rupees ($8.02 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 629.6 million rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 614.6 million rupees.

Bata's consolidated revenue from operations increased 17% to 7.79 billion rupees as fourth-quarter demand was also boosted by robust growth in its Hush Puppies, Comfit, Floatz, Red Label and North Star brands.

The company said in a statement that it had refreshed its portfolio to offer premium products under these brands.

"During the last few quarters, we are witnessing consistent demand for casual and comfortable footwear. This is due to increasing trend for purchase of non-occasion wear and demand for comfort and style," Bata Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Gunjan Shah said in a statement.

Strong demand for shoes and slippers also helped bigger rival Relaxo Footwears Ltd report a 9.6% jump in its quarterly profit last week.

Separately, Gurugram-based Bata recommended a dividend of 13.5 rupees per share.

Bata's shares closed 0.43% lower ahead of results.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BATA INDIA LIMITED -0.84% 1530.55 End-of-day quote.-7.28%
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED 0.46% 880.2 End-of-day quote.-3.30%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
All news about BATA INDIA LIMITED
10:15aFootwear maker Bata India's Q4 profit rises on lower costs, higher demand
RE
04/25Bata India Names New CFO
MT
04/25Bata India Limited Approves Appointment of Anil Ramesh Somani as Whole-Time Director
CI
04/25Bata India Limited Approves Appointment of Anil Ramesh Somani as CFO
CI
04/03Bata India's CFO Takes Charge
MT
04/03Bata India Limited Appoints Anil Somani as the Chief Financial Officer
CI
02/14Bata India Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
02/14Bata India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
01/19Bata India Appoints CFO
MT
01/19Bata India Limited Appoints Anil Somani as the Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BATA INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 553 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2023 3 200 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net cash 2023 3 960 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 61,4x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 196 B 2 379 M 2 379 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 357
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BATA INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bata India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATA INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 530,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunjan Dineshkumar Shah Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anil Ramesh Somani Finance Director, CFO & Director
Ashwani Windlass Chairman
Raman Krishnamoorthy Head-Information Technology
Nitin Bagaria Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATA INDIA LIMITED-7.28%2 387
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION17.84%12 399
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.28.32%8 329
PUMA SE-12.96%8 001
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.99%7 241
CROCS, INC.7.60%7 237
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer