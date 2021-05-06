Batero Gold : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, British Columbia - May 4, 2021- Batero Gold Corp.

Pleased find below documents related to our Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 28, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BATERO GOLD CORP.

Gonzalo de Losada

President and CEO

Batero Gold Corporation

