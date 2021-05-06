Log in
    BAT   CA0705051021

BATERO GOLD CORP.

(BAT)
  Report
Batero Gold : Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/06/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia - May 4, 2021- Batero Gold Corp.

Pleased find below documents related to our Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 28, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BATERO GOLD CORP.

Gonzalo de Losada
President and CEO
Batero Gold Corporation

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Disclaimer

Batero Gold Corp. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
