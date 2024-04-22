Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 20, 2024, Thomas J. Kuhn notified the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (the "Company") of his resignation of service as a director of the Company, effective the same date.

Effective as of Mr. Kuhn's resignation, the size of the Board has been reduced to 12 directors. The size of the Board will subsequently be reduced to 10 directors effective upon completion of the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders following the previously disclosed decisions of Patricia S. Bellinger and Michael G. Morris not to stand for re-election.