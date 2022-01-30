Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bathurst Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRL   NZBRLE0001S4

BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED

(BRL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/30 06:05:43 pm
0.8 AUD   +2.56%
05:51pBATHURST RESOURCES : Quarterly update 31 December 2021
PU
2021BATHURST RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRL
PU
2021BATHURST RESOURCES : 2021 AGM presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bathurst Resources : Quarterly update 31 December 2021

01/30/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEO'S COMMENTS
December 21 quarter
Key highlights

use only

  • Unaudited H1 EBITDA1 result $40.0m, up $13.3m (50%) from H1FY21.
  • Export segment continues benefiting from strong pricing levels, with H1 EBITDA up $23.1m (374%) from H1FY21.
  • EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $103.5m - $110.1m.
  • Consolidated cash increased to $41.8m.

personalThe December quarter has again been boosted by high pricing levels in the hard coking coal ("HCC") benchmark that our export coal sales are priced against, with an uplift in the pricing outlook informing our

forecast for H2. However, like the rest of the world we are seeing a gradual rise in inflation from COVID elated supply chain disruptions. This coupled with sharp increases in fuel prices as global demand outstrips supply, as well as operational challenges at the Stockton mine from a severe flooding event in July, means the increase in profit margin is being squeezed, which is reflected in our updated EBITDA guidance. Further information is provided on page 5 and 6 of this release.

We have continued to progress action points from the engagement survey. A new people development and performance framework is being rolled out across salaried staff in February. Our values and example behaviours are taking shape, with the design suite of educational material for our people close to being

Forfinalised.

Community transmission of COVID has been largely avoided in New Zealand up to this point, however with the recent emergence of the Omicron variant in the country, community transmission is inevitable. The impact of this on the availability and wellbeing of our workforce is an obvious risk to being able to achieve our guidance. A key focus of our management team has been assessing how we can balance the pursuit of business continuity as well as keeping our workforce safe, recognising that most of our operational staff are not able to work from home.

All sites have completed risk assessments identifying their critical staff. A company-wide reporting tool has been developed to enable real-time access to data on employees impacted by COVID. We are also working through what additional support we can provide our staff if they are impacted by COVID, in addition to government provided support.

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP reporting measure and reflects earnings before net finance costs (including interest), tax, depreciation, amortisation,

impairment, non-cash fair value movements on deferred consideration and rehabilitation provisions.

For personal use only

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

There were no lost time injuries during Q2. An alternative duties injury that occurred in June of the previous financial year has been reviewed due to additional medical treatment being required (knee surgery) and is now reclassified as a lost time injury.

Full reviews were completed of COVID management risk assessments at each site. These reviews were triggered by the introduction of the New Zealand COVID Protection Framework (the 'traffic light' framework). Sites have also completed an additional skills assessment of critical statutory and production roles to minimise business interruption during a large COVID outbreak and any associated absenteeism.

A workforce education programme on the benefits of COVID vaccines was provided to complement the New Zealand vaccine roll out. As part of providing support to our local communities, company personnel have been volunteering at community COVID vaccine clinics.

PERFORMANCE METRICS

Prior period

Export

NID2

SID

2

BRL equity

equity

December quarter

100%

100%

100%

share

share

Production (kt)

237

207

72

360

382

Sales (kt)

293

174

81

384

388

Overburden (Bcm '000)

1,122

1,414

518

2,166

3,831

Coal sales revenue ($'000)

73,576

3

23,446

12,905

75,969

52,957

Production costs ($'000)

(41,492)

(13,887)

(9,496)

(45,492)

(38,368)

December YTD

Production (kt)

475

358

119

661

711

Sales (kt)

563

345

131

721

733

Overburden (Bcm '000)

1,964

2,648

1,027

4,024

7,257

Coal sales revenue ($'000)

112,051

3

45,873

20,706

129,857

97,788

Production costs ($'000)

(74,296)

(32,498)

(17,132)

(86,548)

(72,226)

Production costs are the equivalent to cost of sales which is shown in the income statement in Bathurst's half year and full year statutory accounts. Cost of sales are costs directly attributable to the production of coal and include all operating cash and non-cash costs.

2 North Island domestic and South Island domestic.

3 Includes realised FX and coal price hedging expense. $26.3m YTD.

For personal use only

CONSOLIDATED CASH MOVEMENTS

Q1

Q2

H1FY22

H1FY21

Opening cash

20.2m

19.9m

20.2m

26.0m

Operating

EBITDA

12.6

27.4

40.0

26.7

Working capital

(3.5)

4.3

0.8

1.7

Canterbury rehabilitation

(0.9)

(1.2)

(2.1)

-

Corporation tax paid

-

-

-

(6.5)

Investing

Deferred consideration

(0.2)

(1.4)

(1.6)

(2.9)

Mining development including capitalised stripping

(2.6)

(2.1)

(4.7)

(10.7)

Crown Mountain (environmental assessment application)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.4)

(0.4)

Property, plant and equipment net of disposals

(1.7)

(1.9)

(3.6)

(2.5)

Financing

Finance lease repayments

(2.5)

(2.0)

(4.5)

(5.3)

Financing costs

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

-

Interest payment on AUD convertible bonds

(0.5)

-

(0.5)

(0.3)

Borrowings repayments

(0.7)

(1.0)

(1.7)

(4.1)

Closing cash

19.9m

41.8m

41.8m

21.7m

Consolidated EBITDA

Refer to the following page for commentary.

Canterbury rehabilitation

The mine was closed at the end of June 2021, with rehabilitation due to be complete at the end of FY22.

Corporation tax paid

For cash management purposes, tax payments have been deferred to March/April 2022.

Deferred consideration

Key payments consist of royalties owed on Takitimu mine sales, and the final payment relating to the BT Mining acquisition which was paid in Q2.

Crown Mountain

Funds paid were on a proportional project equity ownership basis and were used to progress the environmental application.

Mining development including capitalised stripping

Spend has decreased from the prior year comparative period due to the Rotowaro mine's strip ratio decreasing as the mine moves into the mature end of its Waipuna West pit.

Borrowing repayments

A partial repayment of funding received in advance from customers for stripping activities for the Waipuna West pit (Rotowaro mine).

For personal use only

H1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA V PRIOR YEAR

EXPORT $29.3m

Up $23.1m from H1FY21 ($6.2m).

Revenue has benefited from:

  • The average benchmark price was USD $287/tonne H1FY22 versus USD $113/tonne H1FY21. Export sales are a mix of being priced against the spot price or a prior 3 month average (t minus 1).
  • FX had a negative impact on the conversion of sales from USD to NZD year-on-year ("YOY"), as did the sales mix, with a higher percentage of thermal sales replacing semi-hard to align with production.
  • Sales volumes increased 33kt, taking advantage of the improved pricing environment.

Costs have increased due to:

  • Purchased coal which is added to the mine's coal blend to meet contract specifications. It is priced against the USD benchmark so the cost fluctuates in line with revenue.
  • Fuel pricing which moved from an average $0.69/litre to $1.11/litre.
  • Profit share for employees which is pegged to uplifts in sales revenue.
  • Operational inefficiencies from increased rainfall causing more downtime, and the mine closure in July due to a local flooding event.

NID including BT corporate overheads $11.5m

Down -$3.2m from H1FY21 ($14.7m).

Revenue has benefited from:

  • Increased sales volumes to a steel producing customer.
  • The average price per tonne also rose due to standard annual increases, as well as escalation clauses that allow for producer price index increases.

Costs have increased due to:

  • The mines moving closer to the end of their mine life, with costs net of capitalised stripping naturally increasing as there is a certain level of fixed costs incurred, relevant to production and overburden stripping volumes.
  • Fuel has moved from an average cost of $0.65/litre to $1.05/litre.
  • Labour costs have increased in line with contractual CPI adjustments, with some being backdated due to prolonged union negotiations.
  • Repairs and maintenance costs at Rotowaro have stayed relatively consistent notwithstanding reduced production and overburden stripping levels. This is partly a function of deferred work from FY21 moving into FY22, and partly where the machines are at in their life cycle.
  • Prior year costs also benefited from a wage subsidy from the New Zealand government as part of their COVID response.

SID including BRL corporate overheads -$0.7m

Down -$6.6m from H1FY21 ($5.9m).

BRL corporate -$2.4m YOY

  • Overhead salary costs increased from short term performance incentives paid in H1FY22. These were not paid in the prior financial year.
  • Legal fees incurred in defending BRL against claims bought by L&M are also higher (refer final page of this release).

SID operations -$3.9m YOY

  • The Canterbury mine ceased operating at the end of June 2021.
  • Net freight revenue has decreased as margins have been eroded by the hike in fuel costs and government levies. Discussions are underway to pass these direct cost increases onto customers.

Page4

Page5

For personal use only

FY22 GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $103M - $110M

BRL equity

Metric

Export

NID1

SID1

share

Sales

kt

1,085

701

261

1,422

EBITDA

NZD

$113.5m

$41.8m

$2.5m

$103.5m

to

to

to

to

$121.5m

$43.2m

$3.0m

$110.1m

Key export guidance assumptions

Forecast export sales pricing for the low end of the range is indicatively based on an average of 74% of the Hard Coking Coal Premium Low Vol ("HCC") benchmark of USD $375 (Q3) and USD $320 (Q4), at $0.68 NZD:USD across all sales types including thermal coal sales.

Export market commentary

USD/tonne

Monthly USD export pricing2

480

380

280

180

80

Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar April

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun

2020 2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022

Actual

Guidance

Forward curve

  • After reaching record highs through late September to early November with the HCC spot price exceeding US$400/t, the price fell over US$80/t late November on global market uncertainties and falling demand from China as the Chinese government increased production limits at steel mills.
  • Ongoing coal supply issues in Australia due to heavy rainfall and worker availability impacted by COVID have resulted in the price climbing again through late December and into January. Previous records set late last year have been exceeded with the spot price hitting USD $444/t in late January.
  • It is expected that high pricing levels may last into Q2 of CY 2022 before prices return to lower levels with the end of the rainy season and reduction in Covid cases. However continued demand and uncertainty could keep pricing buoyant.
  • China currently remains on the side lines in the lead up to the lunar new year holidays. Curbs on steel production are expected to remain in place until after the Winter Olympics in February with the Chinese Government wanting to reduce pollution over this time.

1 EBITDA includes corporate overheads for BT Mining in NID, Bathurst in SID.

2 Actual USD monthly export pricing based on a monthly average of the S&P Global Platts Premium Low Vol benchmark daily spot pricing. Forward curve is based on the 25 January 2022 S&P Global Platts Premium Hard Coking Coal Australia FOB derivative assessment.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bathurst Resources Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED
05:51pBATHURST RESOURCES : Quarterly update 31 December 2021
PU
2021BATHURST RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRL
PU
2021BATHURST RESOURCES : 2021 AGM presentation
PU
20212021 Notice of Meeting
PU
2021Bathurst Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Melanie Hart as Company Secretary
CI
2021Bathurst Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021BATHURST RESOURCES : Further Supreme Court guidance on contractual interpretation, extrins..
AQ
2021BATHURST RESOURCES : Expects to Exceed FY21 EBITDA Guidance; Shares Up 5%
MT
2021Bathurst Resources Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Bathurst Resources Appoints Francois Tumahai as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 40,4 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2022 62,5 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net cash 2022 34,3 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 93,3 M 93,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bathurst Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,78 AUD
Average target price 0,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard John Tacon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Lee Scott Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Westerhuis Chairman
Craig Pilcher General Manager-Domestic Operations
William Gordon Lyne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATHURST RESOURCES LIMITED7.59%93
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED6.67%66 887
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED2.79%19 113
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.58%14 833
COAL INDIA LIMITED10.68%13 281
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%10 959