    4110   SA0007879808

BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY

(4110)
اعلان شركة باتك للإستثمار والأعمال اللوجستية عن آخر التطورات بشان توقيع مذكرة تفاهم &#

10/31/2021 | 04:17am EDT
Batic Investments and Logistics Co. Announces an update on the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form an alliance for the purpose of applying for qualification to enter the competition for the construction and management of parking in the Olaya district in Riyadh

Introduction BATC Investment and Logistics Company announces the extension of a memorandum of understanding with ALMARSHAD GROUP HOLDING and Smart Cities Solutions Company to form an alliance for the purpose of applying for qualification to enter the competition for the construction and management of parking in the Olaya district in Riyadh for a period of three months ending on 29/01/ 2022 G
Previous Announcement Batic Investments and Logistics Co. Announces an update on the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form an alliance for the purpose of applying for qualification to enter the competition for the construction and management of parking in the Olaya district in Riyadh
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-07-29 Corresponding to 1442-12-19
Percentage of fulfilled achievement 100%
Event's Expected Completion Date 2022-01-29 Corresponding to 1443-06-26
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. Nothing

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Batic Investments and Logistics Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 08:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 498 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net Debt 2020 291 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -81,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 287 M 343 M 343 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Batic Investment and Logistics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Saud Al-Zamil CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohammed Mahmoud Tantawi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Mohammad Ali Al-Sanie Chairman
Sultan Abdulaziz Al Mubarak Independent Director
Taha M. Azhari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY22.92%343
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION16.37%155 190
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY17.54%93 699
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION23.38%71 312
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.48%51 530
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-10.51%28 227