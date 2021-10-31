اعلان شركة باتك للإستثمار والأعمال اللوجستية عن آخر التطورات بشان توقيع مذكرة تفاهم &#

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.