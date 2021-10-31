اعلان شركة باتك للإستثمار والأعمال اللوجستية عن آخر التطورات بشان توقيع مذكرة تفاهم &#

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. Announces an update on the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form an alliance for the purpose of applying for qualification to enter the competition for the construction and management of parking in the Olaya district in Riyadh
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
BATC Investment and Logistics Company announces the extension of a memorandum of understanding with ALMARSHAD GROUP HOLDING and Smart Cities Solutions Company to form an alliance for the purpose of applying for qualification to enter the competition for the construction and management of parking in the Olaya district in Riyadh for a period of three months ending on 29/01/ 2022 G
|
Previous Announcement
|
Batic Investments and Logistics Co. Announces an update on the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form an alliance for the purpose of applying for qualification to enter the competition for the construction and management of parking in the Olaya district in Riyadh
|
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
|
2021-07-29 Corresponding to 1442-12-19
|
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
|
100%
|
Event's Expected Completion Date
|
2022-01-29 Corresponding to 1443-06-26
|
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
|
Nothing
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Batic Investments and Logistics Company published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 10:26:07 UTC.