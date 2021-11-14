Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Batic Investment and Logistics Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4110   SA0007879808

BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY

(4110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Batic Investment and Logistics : إعلان شركة باتك للاستثمار والاعمال اللوجستية عن دعوة مساهميها لحضور اجتماع الج

11/14/2021 | 08:10am EST
BATIC Investments and Logistics Co. Invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for Capital Increase ( First Meeting ) by Means of Modern Technology.

Element List Explanation
Introduction The Board of Directors of BATIC invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for Capital Increase (First Meeting) at 06:30PM on Monday 06 Dec, 2021, by Means of Modern Technology.

This is in the best interest of the safety of the Company shareholders, and within the support of preventive and precautionary efforts and measures by the competent and relevant health authorities to address the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19), and an extension of the continuous efforts exerted by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread.

City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting The company's headquarters, Olaya District, al'arz Street, Riyadh
URL for the Meeting Location http://www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 2021-12-06 Corresponding to 1443-05-02
Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 18:30
Attendance Eligibility ShareHolders Registered at the Depositary Center Registry at the End of the Trading Session Proceeding the General Assembly Meeting and as per the Laws and Regulations
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The extraordinary General Assembly meeting shall be valid if it is attended by shareholders representing at least half of the company's capital. If the quorum required for holding this meeting is not available, the second meeting will be held one hour after the end of the period specified for the first meeting. The second meeting shall be valid if attended by shareholders representing at least a quarter of the capital.
Meeting Agenda 1. To vote on the Board's recommendation to increase the Company's capital by offering the right issue shares as follows:

a. The Company's capital before the increase: SAR 300,000,000.

b. The Company's capital after increase: SAR 600,000,000.

c. The increase ratio will represent 100% of the Company's capital.

d. The number of shares before the increase: 30,000,000 ordinary shares.

e. The number of shares after the increase: 60,000,000 ordinary Shares.

f. The reason for increase the capital: to finance and implement its future plans and projects, expand its various activities and align its investment and growth plans with the renaissance and economic changes that the Kingdom is witnessing in its ambitious 2030 vision, and acquire profitable assets and purchase or invest in companies and income-generating assets.

g. Capital increase method: Offering and listing rights issue shares amounting to 30,000,000 ordinary shares

h. The total amount of the offering: 30,000,000 ordinary shares will be offered with a nominal value of SAR (10) and an offer price of SAR (10) per share by issuing rights shares with a total offering amount of SAR 300,000,000

i. Eligibility Date: If the item is approved, eligible shareholders are those holding shares on the day of convening the Extra-Ordinary General Assembly and who are registered in the shareholders' registry with the Securities Depository Center Company ("Edaa") at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.

j.

- amendment of Article 7 of the Statute relating to capital. (attached)

- . amendment to Article 8 of the Statute relating to the subscription of shares (attached).

2. Vote on the amendment to Article 18 of the Statute relating to the Prerogatives of the Board of Directors (attached).

3. Vote on the amendment to Article 20 of the Statute relating to the Prerogatives of the Chairman, Deputy, Managing Director and Secretary of the Council (attached).

4. Voting on the business and contracts that have been made between BATIC and Hazon, consistis in the purchase of the entire shares owned by Hazon with 20 shares and 2% of the capital of SCSC, as well as its money and rights and obligations, with an amount SR 6,000,000 without any detailed conditions, which the Chairman Mr. Ahmed Al-Sanea and member of the Board of Directors Mr. Firas Al-Bawardi has an indirect interest in which they are owned in the capital of SCSC. (attached)

5. Voting on authorizing the Board of Directors with the authority of the Ordinary General Assembly with the license contained in paragraph (1) of Article 71 of the Companies Regulations, for a period of one year from the date of approval by the General Assembly or until the end of the authorized board session, whichever is earlier, in accordance with the conditions set out in Regulatory controls and procedures issued in implementation of the regulations of companies for Listed Shareholding Companies.

Proxy Form [Link]
E-Vote The shareholders who are registered in the Tadawulaty electronic Note that the shareholders who are registered in the Tadawulaty electronic trading services can remotely vote on the items of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, through (electronic voting) service at (https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa) free of charge (voting and registration) noting that the remote voting will start at 10:00 AM on Thursday 02 Dec, 2021, and shall continue until the end of General Assembly meeting, Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders through the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes
Method of Communication For any inquire please contact Investor Relations at:

phone number 0114187877


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 498 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net Debt 2020 291 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -81,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 239 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Saud Al-Zamil CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohammed Mahmoud Tantawi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Mohammad Ali Al-Sanie Chairman
Sultan Abdulaziz Al Mubarak Independent Director
Taha M. Azhari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY18.34%330
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION15.53%155 859
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.33%91 516
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.12%67 063
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED10.14%51 633
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-10.31%28 290