Batic Investment and Logistics : إعلان شركة باتك للاستثمار والاعمال اللوجستية عن دعوة مساهميها لحضور اجتماع الج

1. To vote on the Board's recommendation to increase the Company's capital by offering the right issue shares as follows:
a. The Company's capital before the increase: SAR 300,000,000.
b. The Company's capital after increase: SAR 600,000,000.
c. The increase ratio will represent 100% of the Company's capital.
d. The number of shares before the increase: 30,000,000 ordinary shares.
e. The number of shares after the increase: 60,000,000 ordinary Shares.
f. The reason for increase the capital: to finance and implement its future plans and projects, expand its various activities and align its investment and growth plans with the renaissance and economic changes that the Kingdom is witnessing in its ambitious 2030 vision, and acquire profitable assets and purchase or invest in companies and income-generating assets.
g. Capital increase method: Offering and listing rights issue shares amounting to 30,000,000 ordinary shares
h. The total amount of the offering: 30,000,000 ordinary shares will be offered with a nominal value of SAR (10) and an offer price of SAR (10) per share by issuing rights shares with a total offering amount of SAR 300,000,000
i. Eligibility Date: If the item is approved, eligible shareholders are those holding shares on the day of convening the Extra-Ordinary General Assembly and who are registered in the shareholders' registry with the Securities Depository Center Company ("Edaa") at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.
- amendment of Article 7 of the Statute relating to capital. (attached)
- . amendment to Article 8 of the Statute relating to the subscription of shares (attached).
2. Vote on the amendment to Article 18 of the Statute relating to the Prerogatives of the Board of Directors (attached).
3. Vote on the amendment to Article 20 of the Statute relating to the Prerogatives of the Chairman, Deputy, Managing Director and Secretary of the Council (attached).
4. Voting on the business and contracts that have been made between BATIC and Hazon, consistis in the purchase of the entire shares owned by Hazon with 20 shares and 2% of the capital of SCSC, as well as its money and rights and obligations, with an amount SR 6,000,000 without any detailed conditions, which the Chairman Mr. Ahmed Al-Sanea and member of the Board of Directors Mr. Firas Al-Bawardi has an indirect interest in which they are owned in the capital of SCSC. (attached)
5. Voting on authorizing the Board of Directors with the authority of the Ordinary General Assembly with the license contained in paragraph (1) of Article 71 of the Companies Regulations, for a period of one year from the date of approval by the General Assembly or until the end of the authorized board session, whichever is earlier, in accordance with the conditions set out in Regulatory controls and procedures issued in implementation of the regulations of companies for Listed Shareholding Companies.