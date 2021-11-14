Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Batic Investment and Logistics Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4110   SA0007879808

BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY

(4110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Batic Investment and Logistics : Investments and Logistics Co. Invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for Capital Increase ( First Meeting ) by Means of Modern Technology.

11/14/2021 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Batic Investments and Logistics Company published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 13:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
11/10Batic Investment and Logistics Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter E..
CI
11/07تعلن شركة باتك ..
PU
11/07تعلن شركة باتك ..
PU
11/07تعلن شركة باتك ..
PU
11/07تعلن شركة باتك ..
PU
11/07تعلن شركة باتك ..
PU
11/07Batic Investments and Logistics Co. announces the interim consolidated financial result..
PU
10/31اعلان شركة بات&..
PU
10/31اعلان شركة بات&..
PU
10/31اعلان شركة بات&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 498 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net Debt 2020 291 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -81,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 239 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Batic Investment and Logistics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Saud Al-Zamil CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohammed Mahmoud Tantawi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Mohammad Ali Al-Sanie Chairman
Sultan Abdulaziz Al Mubarak Independent Director
Taha M. Azhari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY18.34%330
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION15.53%155 859
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.33%91 516
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.12%67 063
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED10.14%51 633
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-10.31%28 290